Solana Back In Green, BONK Will Rise Soon But Layer Brett Could Skyrocket Beyond With Potential 4,500% Gains

The crypto market is showing some movement lately. Solana (SOL) has turned green, while Bonk (BONK) coin is holding steady after a hard fall. A new meme project on Ethereum, called Layer Brett (LBRETT), is gaining early traction.

Traders believe that while Solana and Bonk coin have significant upsides, LayerBrett has the chance to deliver gains far bigger, possibly 4,500% in its presale stage. Read more.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) set to skyrocket 4,500% gains

Layer Brett is not just a meme idea. It is a Layer 2 project on Ethereum built for speed and lower gas fees. That means people can trade, stake, and transfer tokens faster and more cost-effectively.

The project combines meme power with real blockchain features, including staking and rewards. Early buyers can earn very high returns, with presale rates topping 4,500% APY according to the official site.

Unlike other meme coins with no use, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum’s strong base. Ethereum’s Layer 2 systems are projected to process trillions of dollars by 2027. Analysts note that this provides LayerBrett with a clear runway for expanded growth.

Community interest is high already. Layer Brett has a $1 million giveaway running, a presale live at $0.005, and simple steps for people to buy with ETH, USDT, or BNB. Buyers can stake their tokens right away for rewards.

The tokenomics are designed for growth, with 10 billion tokens and clear allocations for liquidity, rewards, and development. Experts say this combination makes Layer Brett one of the best early-stage projects in 2025. A 4,500% return from presale to launch is possible if demand holds.

Solana (SOL) price eyeing green moves

Solana has returned to positive price action. It climbed above $212 this week, with trading volume jumping 56% to $13.8 billion. Analysts like Chris Burniske note that Solana has spent 18 months in a long consolidation range, which often leads to substantial upward breaks.

On-chain data backs this view. Solana recently posted $2.35 billion in perpetuals trading volume, beating Ethereum and other networks. Its DeFi total value locked now stands at $11.7 billion, the highest since early 2025. Analysts anticipate near-term targets of $220–$245, while longer-term forecasts reach as high as $500.

Chart watchers note that Solana is testing resistance around $215. A breakout could open the way to $300, especially with new treasury funds and institutions buying. The trend is green, and buyers are taking control.

Bonk coin (BONK) on the cusp of rising action

Bonk coin has had a tough run. It dropped from $0.000040 in July to below $0.000020. Open interest in Bonk futures has decreased from $73 million in July to $28 million currently, indicating weak sentiment. Funding rates are low, too, which means traders are not taking many long positions.

Still, Bonk coin is showing signs of recovery. It bounced 2% on Tuesday and is holding support at $0.000020. Analysts highlight that Bonk is the most accumulated token across blockchains in the last week, with $120 million in buys. That shows whales are building positions.

Technical charts indicate that Bonk is forming a higher low, and if it breaks past the resistance levels at $0.000030, it could aim for $0.000050 again. Safety Shot Inc., a NASDAQ-listed firm, has even purchased $25 million worth of Bonk, demonstrating corporate interest.

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is predicted to outperform every Solana token

While Solana and Bonk have upside, many analysts think Layer Brett could beat them both. The reason is simple: it offers utility beyond memes. It is built on Ethereum Layer 2, with speed, cheap entry fees, staking, and rewards. It has a strong community and a clear roadmap.

Solana may reach $300, and Bonk coin may return to $0.000050, but LayerBrett has room to expand far more. With its presale live and early staking available, the upside potential is massive. Analysts predict potential gains of up to 4,500% from this presale.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

