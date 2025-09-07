Solana beats Ethereum in DEX volume, but SOL traders aren’t interested

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 19:13
Threshold
T$0.01593+0.95%
Solana
SOL$203.42+0.85%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.19+1.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10031+1.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1182+1.63%

Journalist

Posted: September 7, 2025

Key Takeaways

Solana’s high DEX throughput masks weak retention. Over 96% of addresses churn within a day. What does this mean for long-term adoption?

Solana [SOL] and Ethereum [ETH] are dead, even in on-chain DEX volume.

Together, they control roughly 50% of total trading volume. However, Solana holds a slight edge at 25.36%, with Ethereum trailing at 23.3%. This tight margin clearly shows that liquidity is basically neck-and-neck.

On-chain, SOL’s edge underscores its network fundamentals (high throughput, ultra-low fees, and sub-second transaction finality). But does this relative outperformance translate into stronger long-term adoption?

Solana sees explosive activity, minimal longevity

High DEX volume directly mirrors Solana’s on-chain throughput. 

Solana averages just $0.043 per transaction, compared with Ethereum’s $0.43. That means SOL can move 10× more value per dollar spent, optimizing for high-frequency swaps without congesting the network.

This is one of several metrics showing why Solana leads DEX activity, with over 750 million transaction addresses. Yet, 96.6% of these (about 720 million) have a sub-1-day lifespan, highlighting massive address churn.

Source: X

Put simply, Solana’s headline metrics may be inflating actual adoption.

The chart shows just over 1.8 million addresses have a lifespan longer than a year, making up only 0.2% of the total address base. This highlights that long-term network stickiness remains limited despite massive throughput.

In other words, over 96% of SOL addresses are bouncing in and out in less than a day, chasing quick trades and liquidity swings, making it a key divergence for Solana’s long-term market positioning.

SOL caught in a hype loop

Q3 marked a key inflection point for Solana.

SOL clocked $241 billion in DEX throughput from July to August, edging out Ethereum’s $234 billion. However, it still lags nearly 50% behind ETH’s 72% price rally off its $2,500 base.

In fact, the divergence is clear on the SOL/ETH ratio as well. With a 24.16% pullback off its 0.06 open, the ratio posted its worst quarterly performance since 2022, signaling Solana’s weaker relative positioning.

Source: TradingView (SOL/ETH)

In short, this pullback flags Solana’s overstated fundamentals.

High DEX throughput looks strong on-chain, but short-lived trading cycles reveal weak retention and limited long-term adoption, underscoring elevated market churn and cautious investor positioning.

The result? SOL may remain highly volatile, with on-chain activity outpacing actual network adoption. Consequently, leaving investors exposed to short-term swings rather than sustainable growth.

Next: Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/solana-beats-ethereum-in-dex-volume-but-traders-arent-interested-in-sol/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06085+0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.182-0.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Share
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.21+1.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602-1.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.98%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0905+5.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8427+1.18%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share