Solana beats Ethereum in DEX volume, but SOL traders aren’t interested

Key Takeaways

Solana’s high DEX throughput masks weak retention. Over 96% of addresses churn within a day. What does this mean for long-term adoption?

Solana [SOL] and Ethereum [ETH] are dead, even in on-chain DEX volume.

Together, they control roughly 50% of total trading volume. However, Solana holds a slight edge at 25.36%, with Ethereum trailing at 23.3%. This tight margin clearly shows that liquidity is basically neck-and-neck.

On-chain, SOL’s edge underscores its network fundamentals (high throughput, ultra-low fees, and sub-second transaction finality). But does this relative outperformance translate into stronger long-term adoption?

Solana sees explosive activity, minimal longevity

High DEX volume directly mirrors Solana’s on-chain throughput.

Solana averages just $0.043 per transaction, compared with Ethereum’s $0.43. That means SOL can move 10× more value per dollar spent, optimizing for high-frequency swaps without congesting the network.

This is one of several metrics showing why Solana leads DEX activity, with over 750 million transaction addresses. Yet, 96.6% of these (about 720 million) have a sub-1-day lifespan, highlighting massive address churn.

Put simply, Solana’s headline metrics may be inflating actual adoption.

The chart shows just over 1.8 million addresses have a lifespan longer than a year, making up only 0.2% of the total address base. This highlights that long-term network stickiness remains limited despite massive throughput.

In other words, over 96% of SOL addresses are bouncing in and out in less than a day, chasing quick trades and liquidity swings, making it a key divergence for Solana’s long-term market positioning.

SOL caught in a hype loop

Q3 marked a key inflection point for Solana.

SOL clocked $241 billion in DEX throughput from July to August, edging out Ethereum’s $234 billion. However, it still lags nearly 50% behind ETH’s 72% price rally off its $2,500 base.

In fact, the divergence is clear on the SOL/ETH ratio as well. With a 24.16% pullback off its 0.06 open, the ratio posted its worst quarterly performance since 2022, signaling Solana’s weaker relative positioning.

In short, this pullback flags Solana’s overstated fundamentals.

High DEX throughput looks strong on-chain, but short-lived trading cycles reveal weak retention and limited long-term adoption, underscoring elevated market churn and cautious investor positioning.

The result? SOL may remain highly volatile, with on-chain activity outpacing actual network adoption. Consequently, leaving investors exposed to short-term swings rather than sustainable growth.