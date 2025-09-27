The post Solana Crypto Network Dive: Tokenized Stock Volume Numbers Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite recent Solana (SOL) crypto price pressure, the network is capturing record-breaking activity across Solana tokenized stocks, stablecoin issuance, and decentralized exchange volumes. With more than $800 million in tokenized stock transfers and stablecoin supply now surpassing $30 billion, Solana has cemented a strong place at the center of blockchain-based capital markets. At the same time, technical signals show both short-term challenges and longer-term strength, painting a nuanced picture of where the asset could head next. Tokenized Stocks On Solana Crypto Network Surge to $800M Volume Tokenized stock transfer volumes on Solana crypto network reached $800M, surpassing all other blockchains’ combined total. The chart below reveals that tokenized stock transfer volumes, totaling $1.3 billion, were far from evenly distributed. Instead, a small group of networks captured the lion’s share of activity. Solana emerged as the clear leader, handling more than $807 million in transfers. That single figure represents well over half the total, underscoring Solana’s growing role as the preferred chain for tokenized assets. Right behind it, Gnosis recorded a striking $307 million, carving out a significant share and signaling that its infrastructure continues to attract serious transactional demand. Ethereum, once the natural hub for tokenized markets, still contributed a solid $127 million. However, in relative terms, its position has been overtaken by newer, faster chains. Avalanche, with about $55 million, maintained a smaller but steady presence, showing it remains relevant in this space. Meanwhile, Arbitrum and Polygon registered very modest volumes of approximately $1.6 million and just under $400,000 respectively. Their performance suggests that despite having established ecosystems, they are currently not primary destinations for tokenized stock flows. Taken together, the numbers point to a clear concentration of activity on Solana crypto network and Gnosis, with Ethereum playing a secondary role. If this trend continues, 2025 could mark a… The post Solana Crypto Network Dive: Tokenized Stock Volume Numbers Soar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite recent Solana (SOL) crypto price pressure, the network is capturing record-breaking activity across Solana tokenized stocks, stablecoin issuance, and decentralized exchange volumes. With more than $800 million in tokenized stock transfers and stablecoin supply now surpassing $30 billion, Solana has cemented a strong place at the center of blockchain-based capital markets. At the same time, technical signals show both short-term challenges and longer-term strength, painting a nuanced picture of where the asset could head next. Tokenized Stocks On Solana Crypto Network Surge to $800M Volume Tokenized stock transfer volumes on Solana crypto network reached $800M, surpassing all other blockchains’ combined total. The chart below reveals that tokenized stock transfer volumes, totaling $1.3 billion, were far from evenly distributed. Instead, a small group of networks captured the lion’s share of activity. Solana emerged as the clear leader, handling more than $807 million in transfers. That single figure represents well over half the total, underscoring Solana’s growing role as the preferred chain for tokenized assets. Right behind it, Gnosis recorded a striking $307 million, carving out a significant share and signaling that its infrastructure continues to attract serious transactional demand. Ethereum, once the natural hub for tokenized markets, still contributed a solid $127 million. However, in relative terms, its position has been overtaken by newer, faster chains. Avalanche, with about $55 million, maintained a smaller but steady presence, showing it remains relevant in this space. Meanwhile, Arbitrum and Polygon registered very modest volumes of approximately $1.6 million and just under $400,000 respectively. Their performance suggests that despite having established ecosystems, they are currently not primary destinations for tokenized stock flows. Taken together, the numbers point to a clear concentration of activity on Solana crypto network and Gnosis, with Ethereum playing a secondary role. If this trend continues, 2025 could mark a…

Solana Crypto Network Dive: Tokenized Stock Volume Numbers Soar

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 11:42
Despite recent Solana (SOL) crypto price pressure, the network is capturing record-breaking activity across Solana tokenized stocks, stablecoin issuance, and decentralized exchange volumes.

With more than $800 million in tokenized stock transfers and stablecoin supply now surpassing $30 billion, Solana has cemented a strong place at the center of blockchain-based capital markets.

At the same time, technical signals show both short-term challenges and longer-term strength, painting a nuanced picture of where the asset could head next.

Tokenized Stocks On Solana Crypto Network Surge to $800M Volume

Tokenized stock transfer volumes on Solana crypto network reached $800M, surpassing all other blockchains’ combined total.

The chart below reveals that tokenized stock transfer volumes, totaling $1.3 billion, were far from evenly distributed. Instead, a small group of networks captured the lion’s share of activity.

Solana emerged as the clear leader, handling more than $807 million in transfers. That single figure represents well over half the total, underscoring Solana’s growing role as the preferred chain for tokenized assets.

Right behind it, Gnosis recorded a striking $307 million, carving out a significant share and signaling that its infrastructure continues to attract serious transactional demand.

Ethereum, once the natural hub for tokenized markets, still contributed a solid $127 million.

However, in relative terms, its position has been overtaken by newer, faster chains. Avalanche, with about $55 million, maintained a smaller but steady presence, showing it remains relevant in this space.

Meanwhile, Arbitrum and Polygon registered very modest volumes of approximately $1.6 million and just under $400,000 respectively.

Their performance suggests that despite having established ecosystems, they are currently not primary destinations for tokenized stock flows.

Taken together, the numbers point to a clear concentration of activity on Solana crypto network and Gnosis, with Ethereum playing a secondary role.

If this trend continues, 2025 could mark a decisive shift in the balance of power among blockchain networks in the tokenized finance sector.

Stablecoin Issuance Explodes to $30 Billion

Stablecoin supply issuance on Solana skyrocketed to new record highs above $30 Billion with an additional mint of $1.25 billion USDC stablecoin by Circle during the week.

As per insights from DeFiLlama, the market capitalization of Solana’s stablecoin market soared to $13.447 billion.

Furthermore, Solana total value locked (TVL) crossed $40 billion and according to Solana Floor, network revenues on the L1 blockchain ecosystem have been rising daily and steadily; which is a good sign of growing momentum.

Source: DeFiLlama

Meanwhile, USD1 has now logged 14 consecutive days of net positive buy volume on Solana’s decentralized exchanges. This steady streak points to a clear buildup in demand.

More importantly, the buying pressure is concentrated in USD1’s paired assets. That consistency suggests traders are not only confident in USD1 but are also using it as a preferred base for activity on Solana.

Source: X

Analyst Says Solana Crypto Reached Oversold Territory for the First on the 4-hour Timeframe

According to Mario Nawfal, Solana crypto price reached oversold territory for the first time since August in the 4-hour time frame. 

As per his analysis, the recent four-hour chart of Solana (SOL/USDT) reveals a sharp reversal from its September highs, with the price sliding back toward the $195 zone.

After peaking near $260, momentum weakened noticeably, leading to a sequence of lower highs and lower lows. The current decline has been persistent, with selling pressure accelerating in recent sessions.

Volume also reflects this downturn. While the uptrend earlier in the month was marked by steady participation, the recent sell-off has attracted heavier trading activity.

This indicates conviction among sellers and suggests that buyers have so far struggled to defend key levels.

Source: X

On higher timeframes, the broader picture still looks healthy. SOL price continues to build a series of higher highs and higher lows, which keeps the daily trend pointed upward.

The current pullback in Solana crypto price is taking shape inside the first key demand zone between $200 and $185. This area also overlaps with the 0.50–0.618 Fibonacci retracement band, a level that traders often watch closely for technical bounces.

If buyers can defend this zone, the uptrend gains further confirmation. More importantly, holding the range could reset momentum and set the stage for the next leg higher.

Solana network captures record-breaking activity across tokenized stocks, stablecoin issuance, and DEX volumes, as Solana tokenized stock transfer volume reached $800M.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/26/solana-crypto-network-dive-tokenized-stock-volume-numbers-soar/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
