The post Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million. Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions. DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.” This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders. DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week. Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816. Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as… The post Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million. Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions. DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.” This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders. DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week. Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816. Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as…

Solana DAT DeFi Development Expands Buyback to $100M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 17:39
DeFi
DEFI$0.001596-7.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015921-6.39%
1
1$0.014007+18.96%
MAY
MAY$0.03858-3.16%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.65905-8.75%
  • DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million
  • Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval, depending on market conditions
  • DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week

DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV), the first public digital asset treasury (DAT) focused on accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), announced that its board has expanded its share repurchase (buyback) program from $1 million to up to $100 million.

Under the new authorization, the company may begin with an initial $10 million in open market repurchases, with further buybacks requiring board approval depending on market conditions.

DeFi Development made a statement, saying: “The repurchase program authorizes the Company to buy back shares of its common stock from time to time on the open market in accordance with Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable laws and regulations.”

This course of action seems to be consistent with DFDV’s overarching strategic objectives, which include raising capital, boosting SOL holdings, staking SOL, and increasing SOL-per-share metrics for shareholders.

DeFi Development ranks among the largest digital asset treasuries (DATs) operating on the Solana blockchain, with holdings exceeding 2 million tokens as of last week.

Related: Solana Anchors $300M Treasury in Abu Dhabi Under Santori’s Watch

Recent Capital Raises and Solana Purchases

Earlier in July 2025, DFDV issued $112.5 million in convertible notes to fund more SOL acquisitions, stock buybacks, and corporate operations. The company also bought $15 million in SOL recently, which lifted its “SOL per share” metric to 0.0816.

Additionally, DFDV is expanding globally as it announced plans to launch Korea’s first Solana DAT in collaboration with Frametric Labs.

What the buyback means for Solana

DFDV is part of a newer model of public companies whose core function is managing crypto treasuries. The share buyback supports this by reducing the number of shares, which increases the amount of SOL that each share represents, effectively making it a stronger bet on SOL’s success.

This announcement can also potentially increase capital flows to Solana. For instance, as DFDV increases its SOL accumulation and staking, this creates more demand for SOL, less circulating supply, and more alignment between equity holders and crypto holders.

Related: Why Solana Matters in the Evolving Crypto Ecosystem

Granted, there’s risk here too. If the price of SOL doesn’t do well or the economy takes a turn for the worse, spending a lot on buybacks could use up cash or force the company to issue more shares. 

Furthermore, the buyback is not a binding commitment, making its implementation and timing of utmost importance for success.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/solana-dat-defi-development-expands-buyback-to-100m/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday. The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments. The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers. Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments. “Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com. “By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.” Empowering Businesses and SMEs Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance. According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal. PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard. PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence “PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal. “Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.” With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency. Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts. “Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01614+13.66%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/19 01:00
Share
AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

The post AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD is steady above 0.6600 after Australia’s August labor market report showed unexpected job losses and a sharp drop in full-time employment, raising doubts about the RBA’s ability to maintain a gradual easing pace, BBH FX analysts report. Australia loses jobs in August as full-time employment drops sharply “AUD/USD edged lower but is holding above key support at 0.6600. Australia’s August labor force report was unexpectedly weak. The economy lost -5.4k jobs (consensus: +21.0k) vs 26.5k in July, driven by a -40.9k decline in full-time employment (vs. +63.6k in July). Part-time employment increased 35.5k, reversing July’s loss.” “The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.2% for a second consecutive month in August but the drop in the participation rate and decline in hours worked signal slack is building beneath the surface.” “The RBA has flagged that the pace of decline in the cash rate will largely be driven by labor market conditions. Today’s soft jobs report weakens the case for a gradual RBA easing path and is a headwind for AUD. For now, RBA cash rate futures continue to imply 50bps of easing over the next twelve months and the policy rate to bottom near 3.10%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-holds-above-06600-despite-weak-jobs-report-bbh-202509181144
NEAR
NEAR$2.83-6.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016055-5.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 00:14
Share
Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Defiance has rolled out a first-of-its-kind product with the launch of ETHI, a leveraged Ethereum exchange-traded fund that blends amplified exposure with an options-driven income stream. Defiance has unveiled the Defiance Leveraged Long + Income Ethereum ETF (ETHI), the first…
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05641-1.55%
KIND
KIND$0.00232-22.79%
FUND
FUND$0.01715-22.04%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/19 15:11
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

AUD/USD holds above 0.6600 despite weak jobs report – BBH

Defiance launches Ethereum ETF combining leverage and options income strategy

Democrats Probe Trump Aides’ Links To Crypto And Major Chip Deals—NYT

Capital Group Now the Top Metaplanet Shareholder: Here’s How Much They Own