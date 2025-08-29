Solana DeFi TVL nears all-time high at $11.7B but daily fees remain stuck under $2 million

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 02:31
NEAR
NEAR$2,49-1,89%
Solana
SOL$210,13+1,65%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002692-1,68%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,140252-1,21%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001676+0,41%

Increased capital has clustered around Solana over the past month, even as user activity shows mixed momentum.

Per DeFiLlama, Solana’s 24-hour DEX volume recently printed about $4.6 billion, with perpetuals near $2.1 billion. Stablecoin supply sits around $12 billion, native TVL is back near all-time highs at $11.7 billion, bridged TVL is tracked near $57 billion, and active addresses hover in the low-to-mid millions daily.

Solana DeFi TVL (Source: DefiLlama)

At the same time, 24-hour chain fees are roughly $1.6 million, and daily transactions are about 65 million, a profile that reflects deep liquidity and steady throughput rather than acceleration in fee capture. As for price context, SOL traded around $198 at publication.

Solana Chain fees (Source: DefiLlama)

The divergence between liquidity and usage has been building since the second quarter. Messari reported in its Q2 State of Solana that average daily spot DEX volume fell 45.4% quarter over quarter to $2.5 billion after the memecoin spike faded, even as DeFi TVL grew, positioning Solana as the No. 2 network by TVL.

That backdrop helps explain the current mix: order flow and capital are available when risk appetite returns. However, fee and revenue growth remain sensitive to the activity composition and market cycles.

The Solana mix

Derivatives markets reinforce the liquidity picture. CoinGlass shows robust perpetual activity in SOL.

Funding appears orderly rather than stretched, consistent with an environment where leverage is present but not overheating. This matters for microstructure; steady funding lowers the odds of outsized forced flows and keeps depth available to market makers when spot leads or follows.

On-chain cash and venues continue to concentrate on Solana even without a concurrent jump in monetization. DeFiLlama’s chain dashboard lists stablecoins above $12 billion and multi-billion dollar daily DEX turnover, while app fees and chain revenue trend materially below the peaks recorded earlier in the year.

That combination implies users can route large flows through Solana at low marginal cost, a trait that supports market making, MEV-aware routing and aggregation, and cross-venue arbitrage, but it does not automatically translate to higher fee intake for validators and applications.

The context from Messari’s Q2 readout adds a structural layer. The report highlights how liquidity providers and aggregators concentrated share during the first half as speculative bursts cooled, with protocol revenues lagging trading activity.

Meanwhile, stablecoins remain a key pillar for settlement and inventory management on Solana, keeping balances on chain even when transactional intensity moderates.

The near-term question is less about catalysts and more about the mix. If activity continues to skew toward low-fee transfers and highly efficient DEX routing, liquidity will remain ample, and spreads will remain tight, while fee capture and app-level revenues could lag.

If volumes migrate toward higher fee verticals, revenue and fees should re-rate with little need for incremental infrastructure.

For now, the tape shows Solana absorbing sizable volumes with modest fee growth, a profile that keeps it a liquidity magnet while user monetization trails the flow.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/solana-tvl-nears-all-time-high-at-11-7b-but-daily-fees-remain-stuck-under-2-million/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112 099,91+0,14%
Moonveil
MORE$0,1025+1,81%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

TLDR Q1 revenue reached $1.56 billion, up 1% YoY, beating expectations. All-flash array revenue rose 6% to $893 million, securing #1 market share. Public cloud services grew 33% YoY excluding Spot. Record cash flow from operations hit $673 million, free cash flow $620 million. Shares dropped 6% after a cautious Q2 outlook. NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: [...] The post NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Cloud
CLOUD$0,0758+1,22%
FLOW
FLOW$0,4116+5,56%
Oasis
ROSE$0,02532-0,78%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon

Top Crypto to Buy Now: Why Pepeto Leads the Best Memecoins for the Bull Run