Solana ETFs Add Staking as SEC Decision Nears

Solana is back in the spotlight as a wave of issuers push ahead with revised ETF proposals.

Firms including Grayscale, Fidelity, Bitwise, VanEck, Franklin, CoinShares, and Canary have all updated their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, this time adding staking to the mix.

The adjustment would allow the funds to put their Solana holdings to work on-chain, generating rewards that can be distributed as income to shareholders. Analysts say the move not only enhances potential returns but also strengthens the case for regulatory approval. Bloomberg’s James Seyffart flagged the filings, while ETF specialist Nate Geraci suggested the SEC could deliver a decision in as little as two weeks.

Momentum has been building for Solana ETFs throughout 2025. Institutional inflows have already surged in Europe, with Bitwise’s staking product attracting $60 million in its debut week. In the U.S., the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF has also been gaining traction, surpassing $250 million in assets just months after launch. The fund recently restructured to improve tax efficiency, boosting its appeal further.

Grayscale, meanwhile, is widening its focus beyond single assets. Its new CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, which includes Solana and XRP, traded $22 million on its opening day. This adds to the growing sense that Solana exposure is becoming a core component of crypto investment strategies.

Regulatory winds appear to be shifting in favor of approval. Earlier this month, the SEC streamlined rules for Ethereum products, reducing the need for one-off approvals. Market watchers believe the same framework will clear the path for Solana ETFs, potentially making early October a decisive moment.

