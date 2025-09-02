Solana ETFs Are Following Hot On XRP’s Tail — Here Are The Latest Updates

The race to bring Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to the U.S. market is gaining pace. Several leading asset managers have moved closer to launching Solana spot ETFs by submitting updated filings with regulators. The filings arrived at the same time as coordination and progress with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the ETF issuers closely follow on the heels of recent XRP ETF filings.
Nate Geraci, President of ETF Store, noted that issuers filed the S-1 amendments for Solana ETFs simultaneously. He highlighted that Canary, Franklin, VanEck, Grayscale, 21Shares, Fidelity, and Bitwise all submitted their updated paperwork. Geraci explained that the filings arriving in clusters likely mean that issuers are directly responding to specific requests from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The response from ETF issuers shows that they are closely engaged with the regulator and working diligently to meet the requirements for a spot Solana ETF, with each filing update signaling progress rather than silence. It is usually a positive step because it demonstrates active dialogue, and to Geraci, each amended filing reflects progress, bringing Solana ETFs closer to possible approval.
With October deadlines approaching for several applications, the timing is essential. In response, issuers are submitting updated filings to demonstrate to regulators that they are ready to comply and move forward, while also providing investors with an early indication that Solana ETFs may be nearing SEC approval.
Geraci also compared the latest SOL moves with what happened last week around XRP ETFs. He pointed out that XRP issuers also resubmitted their S-1 registration forms in a similar cluster. This pattern of coordinated filings suggests that XRP and SOL are advancing through the same regulatory review stage.
The president of The ETF Store describes this as “a good sign.” When issuers update their paperwork simultaneously, it often means the regulator has provided feedback that applies across the board. The market observer views that type of progress as preferable to delays from the SEC.
The link between XRP and Solana is adding to the sense of momentum. Since ETF issuers filed spot XRP ETF applications just a week ago, SOL, following a similar path, shows a market that is moving in sync. Analysts believe this could mean that Solana ETFs may arrive sooner than expected, as October, the likely decision window, draws nearer.
Both XRP and Solana ETF issuers are making visible progress with regulators. The fact that filings are arriving in clusters shows strong coordination and active talks. As Geraci stressed, the developments mirroring last week’s XRP ETF filings are a positive signal for Solana ETFs approval, keeping investor attention firmly fixed on what happens next.