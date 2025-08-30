Solana ETFs Progress as Issuers Amend SEC Filings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:58
U
U$0.016+33.33%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00208561-2.51%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005411+2.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019057+0.04%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009309-4.85%

Solana ETF proposals are advancing. Some firms have resubmitted S-1s with the U.S. SEC. Canary Capital, Franklin Templeton and VanEck all filed revised S-1s. This indicates that they are in constant discussions with regulators and that there is great interest in Solana-based ETFs.

Updated Solana ETF Filing Includes Staking And Additional Custody Choices

The most notable change will be that Marinade Finance is the sole provider who would help with staking for the Solana ETF. The amended filing confirms that the trust will allocate most of its Solana to Marinade’s platform for at least two years.

Staking rewards will be earned, reinvested after fees, and used to strengthen the trust’s net asset value as also highlighted in previous Solana ETF fee updates. The filing also introduces Marinade’s instant unbonding feature, which would provide liquidity for redemptions without waiting for Solana’s network cycles.

The new draft also expands the custody framework. It details how Solana holdings will be divided between hot and cold wallets, with the custodian retaining sole control of private keys. Investors will not handle tokens directly, but the filing stresses that custody risks remain. To improve transparency, the ETF’s website will publish daily net asset value, full holdings, and premium or discount data.

Risk factors have been widened considerably. The amended filing cites potential slashing penalties, validator failures, Solana outages, and the possibility of forks or airdrops being abandoned by the trust. Tax language is another major addition. The fund will seek to be treated as a grantor trust for U.S. tax purposes, though it acknowledges uncertainty over how staking rewards will be taxed.

Bloomberg Analyst Sees Coordinated Filings as Positive Signal from SEC

According to an update by Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart, Franklin Templeton and VanEck have also submitted amended Solana ETF filings. According to Seyffart, the numerous filings suggests that it is likely that the companies have been in constant communication with the SEC. He further noted that additional firms will submit their updated filings soon. Therefore, the review procedure is an ongoing process and without any regulatory pause.

The combined filings demonstrate Solana is gaining significance as an institutional product. This momentum extends beyond ETFs, with the U.S. recently publishing GDP data on the Solana blockchain.

That explains the strong desire from asset managers to gain approvals. Providing updates to satisfy the preferences from regulators are evidence that issuers are willing to collaborate with SEC rules. With approvals of these Solana ETFs, investors will have regulated access to the token, similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/solana-etfs-progress-as-issuers-amend-sec-filings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?