Solana Faces $197 Pressure as BlockchainFX ($BFX) Attracts 12,088+ Investors with Daily Rewards – Best Cryptos to Buy This Month

By: Coindoo
2025/10/01 19:15

With its presale already surpassing $8.5 million, $BFX is being discussed as one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2025, providing investors with an opportunity to make money through crypto, beyond mere speculation, it offers built-in utility.

At the same time, Solana is fighting to hold the $197 level as selling pressure weighs on the broader market. Futures liquidations, shrinking token launches, and ecosystem slowdowns have all tested its momentum, even as institutional flows suggest resilience. Against this backdrop, BlockchainFX stands out by delivering clear structures for passive income and real-world use.

This article will cover the developments and updates of BlockchainFX ($BFX) and Solana (SOL).

BlockchainFX: Passive Income Through Daily Rewards

BlockchainFX isn’t simply a meme project, it’s a multi-asset trading hub that gives token holders up to 70% of daily trading fees as rewards. These payments arrive in both BFX and USDT, turning the token into a yield-producing asset. For investors searching for best cryptos for high ROIs, this model provides stability and growth at the same time, appealing to both short-term speculators and long-term holders.

Where Solana relies on network activity, $BFX ties its payouts to actual trading volume across 500+ assets—crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, and more. This alignment with real economic flows makes BlockchainFX one of the most interesting cryptos to buy this month.

BlockchainFX: Visa Card Integration for Real-World Use

Another feature drawing crypto whales to BlockchainFX is its Visa card integration. Unlike many presale projects where rewards stay locked in wallets, $BFX holders can use their earnings directly, spending them in everyday life. Whether booking flights, paying at restaurants, or shopping, this card makes crypto instantly practical.

In the race for the best cryptos to buy, this feature provides a clear edge. While Solana continues to expand its DeFi and dApp ecosystem, BlockchainFX is already putting tools into investors’ hands that make crypto spending as easy as swiping a card.

BlockchainFX Presale: Price, Numbers, and a $500 Scenario

Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, BlockchainFX has structured its presale to maximize its impact. Unsold tokens will be burned, and liquidity locked post-launch. At its current stage, the presale price is $0.026, with a target listing price of $0.05. Already, $8.5 million has been raised from nearly 12,000 participants.

$500 Investment Scenario

  • Presale Price: $0.026
  • Tokens Purchased (without bonus): 19,230 $BFX
  • With OCT35 Bonus (+35%): +6,730 $BFX
  • Total Tokens: 25,960 $BFX
  • Value at Listing ($0.05): $1,298
  • Profit at Listing: $798
  • Value at $1 Prediction: $25,960

For those looking to make money with crypto through presales, this math shows why $BFX is being counted among the top cryptos to buy in 2025.

👉 Buy BlockchainFX today with code OCT35 and secure your share in the best crypto presale 2025 before the next price rise.

Solana: Under Pressure Amid Macro Headwinds

Solana has slipped to $197.20, down more than 20% in a week as macroeconomic uncertainty rattled the entire crypto market. Risk-off sentiment driven by U.S. shutdown fears, inflation data, and Bitcoin’s drop under $110,000 wiped out over $150 billion in market cap. Solana’s open interest in futures hit $17.1 billion before cascading liquidations erased hundreds of millions in leveraged positions.

Despite these headwinds, institutional flows have shown resilience. Bitwise’s Solana ETF attracted $60 million shortly after launch, and filings from Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, and Grayscale for staking ETFs could act as major catalysts. Analysts at Pantera Capital have already highlighted Solana as “next in line” for an institutional moment after Ethereum’s ETF success.

Solana: Ecosystem Cracks and Rotation of Capital

Beyond the macro landscape, Solana’s internal ecosystem is weakening. Weekly token launches have hit their lowest level since October 2024, and total value locked dropped from $13 billion to $10.77 billion in one week, according to DeFiLlama. Daily transaction volumes are down 11%, raising concerns about long-term growth.

Meanwhile, traders are rotating capital into new high-ROI projects such as Bitcoin Hyper, which has raised over $18.3 million in presale. With whales hunting the best cryptos for high ROIs, presale projects like $BFX are attracting speculative attention that might otherwise flow into Solana-based tokens.

Feature Comparison: BlockchainFX vs. Solana

FeatureBlockchainFX ($BFX)Solana (SOL)
RewardsDaily payouts in BFX + USDTStaking-based, tied to network usage
Real-World UtilityVisa card integrationEcosystem dApps, no direct card use
Deflationary MechanicsUnsold tokens burned, liquidity lockedInflation-managed supply
Current StagePresale at $0.026, $8.5M raisedTrading at $197 under pressure
Investor AppealEarly-stage, high ROI potentialEstablished, but growth slowing

This table highlights why crypto whales are eyeing $BFX over Solana: presale ROI, Visa card spending, and direct revenue-sharing mechanics give BlockchainFX the advantage.

BlockchainFX: The Ultimate Investment Opportunity

BlockchainFX has positioned itself not only as a meme coin but also as a platform that delivers passive income, facilitates real-world spending, and ensures audited security. Backed by CertiK and Coinsult audits and KYC verification from Solidproof, it offers transparency alongside excitement.

Additionally, BlockchainFX is launching a $500,000 giveaway. Twenty winners will share the pool, with $250,000 for 1st place, $100,000 for 2nd place, $50,000 for 3rd place, and prizes ranging from $1,000 for 4th place down to $1,000 for 20th place. Entry is simple: buy tokens, leave reviews, or engage on social platforms. The giveaway activates once the presale sells out, injecting even more urgency into the presale momentum.

Conclusion

Solana continues to draw institutional flows and remains a powerful name in crypto, but short-term weakness and ecosystem slowdowns are creating uncertainty. For traders focused on stability, SOL retains value, but speculative capital is shifting into cryptos that promise higher returns this week.

BlockchainFX ($BFX), with $8.5 million already raised at $0.026, daily revenue-backed rewards, Visa card integration, and a $500,000 giveaway, stands out as one of the best cryptos for high ROIs and among the top cryptos to buy in 2025. Missing this presale could feel like missing early entries into past giants, making now the moment to secure a position in $BFX.

 FAQs

Q1: What makes BlockchainFX different from Solana?

BlockchainFX offers daily revenue-backed rewards and Visa card spending, while Solana depends on ecosystem activity for growth.

Q2: What is the current presale price of $BFX?

$0.026, with a confirmed listing price of $0.05.

Q3: How much has BlockchainFX raised so far?

Over $8.5 million from nearly 12,000 participants.

Q4: What is the $500,000 giveaway?

Twenty winners will share half a million in BFX tokens; entry is via buying and community engagement.

Q5: Why is BlockchainFX considered one of the best cryptos for high ROIs?

Its presale ROI, real-world Visa card utility, and deflationary tokenomics set it apart from other projects.

