Solana Flashes 15x Potential as BONK and PEPE Lead Meme Coin Frenzy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 09:32
Crypto News

Solana shows 15x upside potential with ETF approvals and whale demand building. BONK and PEPE fuel a meme coin frenzy, driving fresh investor excitement across the crypto market.

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing again as Solana flashes signs of massive upside potential while meme coins like BONK and PEPE ignite a frenzy across retail and institutional circles.

With analysts pointing to a possible 15x upside for Solana, the spotlight is now firmly on altcoins that combine institutional backing, technical momentum, and community-driven hype.

At the same time, a new entrant, MAGACOIN FINANCE, is being talked about as a hidden meme coin capable of capturing a slice of this momentum, riding the wave of whale activity and meme coin demand.

Solana’s Path Toward 15x

Solana has been one of the week’s standout performers, recently trading above $205 after hitting multi-month highs over $217. Several factors are converging to fuel this momentum.

On Friday, multiple asset managers — including Franklin Templeton, VanEck, 21Shares, and Grayscale — submitted updated S-1 filings for a Solana Spot ETF to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas highlighted these filings as a “virtual lock” for ETF approvals, with October deadlines fast approaching.

At the same time, Solana’s ecosystem strength continues to grow.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has begun using its blockchain to publish economic data, while institutional investors hold more than $879 million worth of SOL.

On-chain data also shows that the $180 price zone is a critical accumulation band, with more than 18 million SOL purchased around this level.

Analysts argue that with ETF approvals and whale demand sustaining, Solana’s long-term chart allows for a potential 15x run in the coming market cycle.

BONK and PEPE Lead Meme Coin Resurgence

While Solana benefits from institutional adoption, the meme coin market is staging its own comeback.

BONK, the Solana-based dog-themed token, surged this week with trading volumes skyrocketing more than 210% in just 24 hours.

BONK’s team has also confirmed a 1 trillion token burn once 1 million wallets are reached, a milestone that now appears within reach as demand builds.

Meanwhile, PEPE has defended its critical $0.000001000 support level while recording a dramatic increase in on-chain activity.

Transaction volumes have jumped from under 10B to over 100B, signaling a surge in participation from traders positioning for the next breakout.

These meme coin rallies highlight a broader trend: investors are blending institutional-grade assets like Solana with high-beta meme tokens to maximize upside exposure.

MAGACOIN FINANCE: Riding the Next Wave

As Solana’s 15x potential and meme coin hype continue to grab attention, MAGACOIN FINANCE is not making much noise but is putting itself in the position of the next breakout meme coin.

Early investors are grabbing MAGACOIN FINANCE before the exchange listings, speculating that MAGACOIN FINANCE might follow the same path as SHIB, PEPE, and BONK that went viral.

Whales are buying MAGACOIN FINANCE in order to receive 50% more using PATRIOT50X promo code and consequently, to position their portfolios for solid returns in the near future.

While whales are loading up on Solana and speculators are jumping on meme assets, MAGACOIN FINANCE is that hybrid which allows investors to gain maximum return in the early phase and still have enough room for long-term development.

Bottom Line

Solana’s ETF progress, whale activity, and adoption catalysts are paving the way for a potential 15x upside, while BONK and PEPE are proving that meme coins remain an unstoppable force in the crypto market.

Aside from those big-name partnerships, MAGACOIN FINANCE is developing its unique space by combining substantial factors with the thrill of a new project.

As investors look for the next big altcoin story, it may be the sleeper pick to watch in the months ahead.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/solana-flashes-15x-potential-bonk-and-pepe-drive-meme-coin-frenzy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
