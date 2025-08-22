Solana Founder Scoffs at Meme Craze – Holders Migrate Toward Ethereum’s Layer Brett Instead

This cognitive dissonance is driving SOL holders toward a more coherent alternative.

Layer Brett (LBRETT), an Ethereum Layer 2 project with 7,000% APY staking, offers what Solana cannot. A serious technological foundation that embraces rather than dismisses meme culture. As SOL’s leadership questions the very assets propping up its ecosystem, investors are voting with their wallets.

Solana’s (SOL) meme coin paradox

Solana’s position in the meme coin space has become increasingly awkward. The network owes much of its recent growth to tokens like BONK and WIF. These assets drove transaction volume, user acquisition, and network activity throughout 2024. Yet the project’s leadership maintains a dismissive stance toward the very ecosystem supporting its growth.

This contradiction creates uncertainty for SOL investors. If meme coins truly have no value as Yakovenko suggests, what does that mean for Solana’s primary use case? The network’s frequent outages during meme coin trading surges further complicate matters. Investors are left wondering whether SOL can reliably support the activity driving its adoption.

Layer Brett eliminates this cognitive dissonance by fully embracing memes within a robust technical framework. The project acknowledges that meme culture drives adoption while delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure to support it.

Why SOL holders are migrating to Layer Brett (LBRETT)

The migration from Solana to Layer Brett isn’t about abandoning technology. It’s about finding consistency between philosophy and practice. SOL holders are discovering several advantages in Layer Brett.

First is technological reliability. Ethereum Layer 2 offers Solana-like speed without the network outages. Transactions process in seconds with fees under a penny. Matching SOL’s best performance during optimal conditions.

Second is staking rewards. While Solana offers modest yields, Layer Brett delivers 7,000% APY to early participants. This transforms speculative holdings into genuine income generators.

Third is philosophical alignment. Unlike Solana’s leadership, Layer Brett celebrates meme culture while building serious technology to support it.

The numbers tell the story

Solana’s position becomes increasingly challenging when examining the data. The network processes 2,600 TPS during optimal conditions but has suffered multiple outages during meme coin manias. Each outage damages confidence in SOL’s reliability as a meme coin platform.

Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 foundation delivers 10,000+ TPS without Solana’s reliability issues. The presale price of $0.0044 offers exponential growth potential that SOL’s $90 billion market cap cannot match. North of seven hundred thousand thousand dollars ($700,000) has already been raised in August alone.

Most importantly, Layer Brett’s 7,000% APY staking provides immediate utility that most Solana meme coins lack. This combination of yield and growth potential is proving irresistible to yield-starved SOL investors.

How to position for the shift

The strategy is straightforward. Maintain SOL exposure for its technological merits while allocating to Layer Brett for its meme coin leadership. The presale offers ground-floor pricing at $0.0044 with 7,000% APY staking rewards.

These rewards decrease as more investors participate. Prices increase every 48 hours. Exchange listings are imminent. The window for maximum upside is closing rapidly.

The verdict

Solana’s leadership can continue scoffing at meme coins. Meanwhile, Layer Brett is building the future they’re dismissing. A future where memes and serious technology coexist and thrive together.

The presale won’t last forever. Visit layerbrett.com to secure LBRETT before the next price adjustment. This isn’t about choosing between technology and memes. It’s about embracing both through a project that understands their symbiotic relationship.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

