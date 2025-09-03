Solana Gains Momentum, But Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Crypto Presale Is Stealing the Spotlight

By: Coindoo
2025/09/03 21:48
GAINS
GAINS$0,02692+1,85%

However, as Solana’s gains momentum, the ongoing Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) crypto presale has become the central focus for many crypto investors. Mirror Chain introduces a Layer 2 blockchain powered by Zero-Knowledge Rollups and a unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) that automatically rewards token holders.

How Mirror Chain is Changing the Passive Income Game

Mirror Chain is a decentralized Layer 2 infrastructure built on Ethereum. It utilizes Polygon CDK to enhance scalability, interoperability, and high-speed transactions. Its Mirrored Virtual Machines enable seamless Web3 integration as well as support AI-powered solutions and real-world dApps.

$MIRROR introduces a passive income model where holders earn rewards without staking, farming, or locking assets. Its R.E.M. system, automatically redistributes 1% of every transaction across the Mirror ecosystem to token holders. Additionally, rewards are multi-token, meaning holders can benefit from all tokens transacting on the Mirror network.

Key Features of Mirror Chain:

  • Zero-Knowledge Layer 2 blockchain with full EVM compatibility
  • Low transaction fees and high throughput
  • Automatic passive rewards via R.E.M.
  • Multi-token reflection system for broader earnings
  • Web3, NFTs, gaming, and AI-driven integrations
  • Decentralized governance through DAO and high level audits

Mirror Chain has positioned itself as an EarnFi blockchain, which enables users to generate sustainable income from regular network activity.

$MIRROR Presale: Early Entry, High Potential

The $MIRROR token presale is gaining momentum among investors, with Phase 1 priced at $0.0512 per token. The round has already raised $809K, showing strong early demand. The next price increase will take effect in less than a day, creating urgency for early participation.

Tokenomics Overview:

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $MIRROR
  • Private Sale: 10%
  • Public Sale: 10%
  • Ecosystem & Rewards: 20%
  • Marketing: 20%
  • Developer Fund: 18%
  • Liquidity & CEX Listings: 10%
  • Team Allocation: 4% (locked and vested)

Investors can purchase $MIRROR using Ethereum, USDC, USDT, as well as debit and credit cards. Early holders may earn up to $156% APYs through transaction-based earnings.

Roadmap and Long-Term Vision

Mirror Chain’s growth plan focuses on scalability and ecosystem expansion.

Phase 1 – Development & Launch Preparation

  • $MIRROR token creation, smart contract audits, and website launch
  • Strategic partnerships and influencer marketing campaigns

Phase 2 – Presale & Exchange Listings

  • Public presale launch
  • Major CEX and DEX listings
  • Early token project integrations onto Mirror Chain

Phase 3 – Ecosystem Expansion

  • Launch of Mirror Chain explorer and staking platform
  • Development of native dApps and DeFi protocols
  • NFT marketplace and gaming integrations

Phase 4 – Long-Term Growth & Adoption

  • Cross-chain interoperability with Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks
  • DAO implementation for decentralized governance
  • Enterprise-level partnerships to drive institutional adoption

As the network expands, $MIRROR holders will continue benefiting from multi-token rewards across a growing ecosystem of dApps, NFTs, and DeFi solutions.

Why Investors Are Turning to $MIRROR

While Solana continues to attract traders with its upward price action, Mirror Chain’s presale offers unique earning opportunities through its innovative R.E.M. reward system. Early investors are securing tokens before the next price increase and positioning themselves for long-term passive income.

With multi-token reflections, sustainable tokenomics, and a growing Web3 ecosystem, Mirror Chain is redefining how crypto holders earn. Investors seeking both growth and income potential are joining the presale ahead of major exchange listings.

Conclusion:
The $MIRROR presale is live, and demand is accelerating. To secure tokens at the current price and benefit from automatic passive rewards, investors are encouraged to participate before the next price adjustment.

For more info,visit:

Website: https://mirrorchain.io/en
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mirrorchainx
Tg: https://t.me/mirrorchaincommunit

Twitter: https://x.com/mirrorchainx

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Solana Gains Momentum, But Mirror Chain ($MIRROR) Crypto Presale Is Stealing the Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$860,63+1,67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1256+2,03%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002577+3,24%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Popular crypto analyst Nick Anderson believes XRP current trajectory resembles Amazon’s (AMZN) performance just before its explosive rally.  Anderson shared this view in a recent episode of his Bullrunners show. Notably, he compared XRP’s recent price action to Amazon’s stock history. He emphasized that AMZN traded sideways for about 3,800 days—more than 10 years—starting from the year 2000.  Anderson pointed out that Amazon’s stock finally broke out in a massive cup-and-handle pattern in 2010. Following the breakout, AMZN entered a consolidation phase before skyrocketing from $5 to $200—a staggering 3,900% rally. He noted this explosive run unfolded over 15 years, from 2010 to 2025.  XRP to Hit $100 - $200 Interestingly, he suggested that XRP has mirrored AMZN’s performance over the years and that the third-biggest token is currently in a similar consolidation phase. Like AMZN did before its massive rally, Anderson claims XRP is using its previous high as support.  With XRP trading around $2.75 at the time of the analysis, he emphasized that the token is not far from the point — $5 — where AMZN began its rally. As XRP continues to mirror Amazon’s performance, Anderson speculated that the token could theoretically reach $100-$200, just like Amazon.  However, he noted that it would take years for XRP to achieve this milestone. Notably, the analyst believes many long-term holders, particularly those within the age of 30, could become wealthy if XRP climbs to a minimum target of $100. He assumes that by the time XRP reaches $100, these young investors will have turned 45 to 50 years old. He estimates that if XRP reaches $100, a holding of 10,000 tokens would be valued at $1 million.  XRP Short-Term Target  While expecting the forecast to take several years to materialize, Anderson predicted that XRP could soar to around $5 to $30 in the current cycle.  After this cycle’s rally, Anderson anticipates a major crash, which would eventually pave the way for “true adoption.” By 2030 and beyond, he expects to see strong price appreciation that will ultimately propel XRP’s price to the $100-$200 level.  According to him, XRP could attain the ambitious $100-$200 target faster than expected, especially if it sees massive liquidity – similar to what happened before the 2017 surge.  Meanwhile, the $100 price target is not new to XRP. As reported earlier, community commentators such as Linda Jonas and Moonshilla have predicted XRP’s spike to a lofty target.  In the meantime, the price of XRP is up 0.94% over the past 24 hours as it trades at $2.83. It has once again overtaken USDT and now ranks as the third-biggest cryptocurrency globally. To reach the $100-$200 target, XRP must soar by 3,433% and 6,967%.
Boom
BOOM$0,01237-2,21%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10011+2,47%
XRP
XRP$2,8708+2,61%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/03 21:59
Share
Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Why Ripple's former dev chief thinks Arbitrum may have just changed Ethereum's Layer-2 game
SQUID MEME
GAME$29,0056+10,41%
MAY
MAY$0,04259-0,88%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5127+1,78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/03 20:12
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

XRP Compared to Amazon’s Pre-Boom Days, Analyst Predicts $100–$200 Surge

Ex-Ripple Engineer Breaks Silence on 'Huge Deal' in Ethereum's Arbitrum

Hong Kong SFC Regulated Exchange Lists BNB for Professional Investors

Changes in US crypto laws could impact charges in Do Kwon’s criminal case