Solana Greenlights Alpenglow, Its Most Explosive Upgrade Yet

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/03 18:00
Octavia
VIA$0.0143-2.72%

Solana validators have overwhelmingly approved SIMD-0326 “Alpenglow,” a sweeping consensus rewrite that aims to cut transaction finality from roughly 12.8 seconds to about 150 milliseconds—a 100x reduction that developers and observers are already calling the most consequential upgrade in the network’s history. According to the official tally shared via Solana Status, 98.27% of stake voted Yes, 1.05% voted No, and 0.69% abstained, with 52% of total stake participating.

Solana Slashes Finality By 100x

“The community governance process for SIMD-0326: Alpenglow is complete. The proposal has passed: 98.27% Yes, 1.05% No, 0.69% Abstain; 52% of stake cast a vote,” Solana Status posted on X on September 2. Anza, the Solana R&D firm that authored the proposal, added context for operators: “Mainnet-beta is in epoch 843 which concludes the voting process for SIMD-0326: Alpenglow. The proposal has passed with 98% of stake voting Yes.”

Alpenglow replaces core elements of the existing consensus—Proof-of-History (PoH) and TowerBFT—with two new components designed for real-time performance: Votor, a direct-vote finality engine that achieves sub-second confirmations via single-round finalization in the “fast path” (when ~80% of stake is responsive) or two rounds in a 60% fallback; and Rotor, a streamlined block propagation layer intended to supplant Turbine and cut network overhead.

In practice, that architecture is what underpins the ~150–200 ms confirmation targets. Beyond raw speed, Alpenglow touches validator economics and fault tolerance. With vote transactions moving off-chain, Solana will eliminate per-slot vote fees and introduce a fixed Validator Admission Ticket (VAT)—initially 1.6 SOL per epoch—that is burned.

The model aims to preserve economic friction against spam even as vote traffic leaves the ledger, while simplifying load on the network. Separately, the design targets a “20+20” resilience envelope: safety if up to 20% of stake is adversarial and liveness if an additional, disjoint 20% is offline. These mechanics were debated in the forum during the governance window and were reiterated in technical explainers ahead of the vote.

Governance mechanics and timeline. The governance process followed the steps laid out on the Solana forum: discussion in epochs 833–838, stake weights captured in epoch 839, and voting in epochs 840–842, with passage defined as Yes ≥ two-thirds of (Yes + No) and a 33% quorum in which abstentions count toward quorum. Anza’s epoch-843 note simply marks the moment the chain passed the voting boundary on mainnet-beta.

With the validator signal secured, Alpenglow now moves from governance to engineering reality. Whether it ultimately delivers stable ~150 ms finality at scale is a question only testnet and mainnet can answer—but the 98% approval makes clear the Solana ecosystem’s directional bet: real-time blockchain. An official implementation schedule remains forthcoming.

At press time, SOL traded at $209.

Solana price
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.752+0.56%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10036+4.45%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01735-1.30%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244--%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share
TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Yu Jin, TechnoRevenant had previously profited $38.77 million by manipulating XPL liquidations, and subsequently went long on XPL with 1x leverage through 15+ addresses. It currently holds 38.17 million XPL in Hyperliquid, worth approximately $26 million, and has turned from a floating profit of $10 million to a floating loss of $3.67 million.
67COIN
67$0.004639-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/09/03 19:40
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

TechnoRevenant holds over 70% of Hyperliquid's XPL long position and currently has a floating loss of $3.67 million

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million