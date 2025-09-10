Solana Headed For ‘Epic End-Of-Year Run’ On SOL ETF Launches, Treasury Inflows, Bitwise Says

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/10 23:04
Solana
SOL$225.33+4.50%
Epic Chain
EPIC$2.0403+5.70%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-2.50%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009068-4.44%

Solana is poised for “an epic end-of-year run” as possible Solana ETF launches and a $1.65 billion corporate treasury commitment provide the firepower for a rally.

That’s according to Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan, who said in a Sept. 9 memo to investors that “Solana season” could echo the dynamics that drove Bitcoin and Ethereum to multiple new all-time highs.

“When demand exceeds supply, prices typically go up,” he wrote.

Several major issuers, including Grayscale, VanEck, Fidelity, and Franklin Templeton, have filed for spot Solana ETFs, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rulings due by October 10.

At the same time, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital have pledged $1.65 billion to Forward Industries, a new publicly traded Solana treasury company that will buy and stake SOL at scale.

Forward Industries has also named Multicoin co-founder Kyle Samani as chairman, positioning him to champion SOL publicly as one of its “most articulate and consistent promoters,” similar to what Michael Saylor has done for Bitcoin and Tom Lee for Ethereum, Hougan said.

With Solana’s $121 billion market cap a fraction of BTC’s $2.2 trillion and Ethereum’s $529 billion, even modest inflows could move the needle on SOL in outsized fashion, he suggested.

Top cryptos by market cap

Largest cryptos by market cap (Source: CoinMarketCap)

He estimated that Forward Industries’ planned $1.65 billion SOL buy would have the same effect as buying $33 billion worth of Bitcoin.

“My suggestion? Keep your eye on Solana in the coming months,” he said. 

The Recipe That Propelled BTC And ETH

Bitcoin soared from around $40K in January 2024, when spot Bitcoin ETFs were launched, to a new all-time high of almost $125K, he said, before adding that the ETH price also almost tripled between April and August this year under the same circumstances.

There was a surge in demand during that period as well. In those months, the Bitcoin network produced 322,681 BTC, while ETPs (exchange-traded products) bought over 1.1 million BTC.

Meanwhile, the Ethereum network produced 388,568 ETH, while ETPs and corporations acquired 7.4 million ETH, the Bitwise CIO noted.

“It’s no surprise that the recipe works,” he said. “It’s classic supply and demand.” 

But Solana May Need A Catalyst To Match Bitcoin And Ethereum

Hougan warned though that corporate SOL purchases and possible ETF launches alone won’t be enough to propel the altcoin’s price to new all-time highs.

“There has to be a fundamental reason for investors to be interested in those vehicles,” he wrote.

Hougan said Ethereum only took off when it became clear that its network would be the main beneficiary of the stablecoin boom.

Stablecoin market share by chain

Stablecoin market share by chain (Source: DeFiLlama)

For Solana, Hougan believes the major draw will be its much higher speeds and substantially lower fees compared to both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

He called the Solana blockchain a programmable network built for stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralized finance (DeFi). 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Demand for regulated XRP products in Canada is gaining momentum as 3iQ Digital Asset Management confirmed its XRP ETF has surpassed CAD 150 million in assets under management. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker XRPQ, the fund launched earlier this year and has quickly emerged as the largest ETF of its kind […]
XRP
XRP$2.9927+1.45%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/11 08:00
Share
Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PANews June 19 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged, but maintained a hawkish stance, emphasizing
Bitcoin
BTC$113,937.76+2.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0902+6.99%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:39
Share
PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

The White House: Tariff levels will be reduced to a general 10% during negotiations; Binance Wallet will hold a Mind Network (FHE) token generation event; The Melania token team was exposed to cash out $4.2 million in 25 days.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-0.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.844+1.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+9.12%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

3iQ’s XRP ETF Hits $150 Million as Canadian Demand for Regulated Crypto Surges

Analysis: Crypto market enters seasonal downturn, BTC short-term implied volatility falls below 40%

PA Daily | Trump's postponement of trade policy led to a surge in the market; Binance announced 17 candidate projects for "voting to delist"

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Spot XRP ETFs in October Could Spark XRP Price: Analysis at Frankfurt Stock Exchange