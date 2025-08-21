Solana Investors Shift Focus: Layer Brett Seen as the Better Passive Income Play

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 19:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.494+2.84%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04706+9.01%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5623+3.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0069-1.98%

The Solana price has continued its impressive run in 2025, trading near $181.68 and maintaining a leading position in the crypto market. Many investors who once flocked to Solana for its scalability and low fees are now looking for the next big opportunity in passive income. That is where Layer Brett comes in.

By combining Ethereum Layer 2 speed with meme-driven community energy, Layer Brett is reshaping the memecoin landscape. With the $LBRETT crypto presale heating up, analysts believe it could be the next 100x altcoin for early backers.

Why Layer 2 gives Layer Brett the edge over Solana and Bonk

Unlike Solana, which runs on its own Layer 1 blockchain, Layer Brett is built on Ethereum Layer 2, delivering near-instant and low-cost transactions. This gives $LBRETT holders the security of Ethereum while avoiding high gas fees.

Even though Solana already offers low fees, Layer Brett’s off-chain processing makes settlements even faster and more scalable. Projects like Bonk have ridden Solana’s wave of popularity, but Layer Brett sets itself apart by blending meme culture with real blockchain utility.

Key highlights include:

  • Built on Ethereum Layer 2: fast, secure, and affordable transactions
  • Presale price is just $0.0044 for early buyers
  • Staking rewards up to 55,000% APY for presale participants
  • $1 million giveaway and active community incentives

How $LBRETT rewards early buyers and outclasses Brett (original) and Bonk

During the live presale, investors can purchase the meme token $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB and instantly stake for extraordinary rewards. Current APYs are above 12,580%, with the earliest stakers seeing up to 55,000%.

These numbers far exceed what Bonk or Brett (original) can offer, as both remain dependent on speculative price action. By contrast, Layer Brett features transparent tokenomics with a capped supply of 10 billion tokens and a heavy focus on staking and community rewards, ensuring real long-term value.

Why Solana and Brett (original) holders are paying attention to Layer Brett

As Solana’s price shows signs of stabilizing and Bonk struggles with volatility, passive income seekers are shifting their attention to Layer Brett. The project’s roadmap includes ecosystem growth, future exchange listings, and DAO governance, which could establish $LBRETT as a major player in both the Layer 2 and memecoin markets.

Its strong community focus, paired with campaigns like the $1 million giveaway, continues to fuel momentum and attract attention from investors across the sector.

Comparison: Layer Brett vs. Bonk, Brett (original), and other meme coins

Bonk, Brett (original), Pepe, and Shiba Inu still have their followings, but their use cases often stop at speculation. Layer Brett is different. By combining real blockchain scaling with gamified staking, NFT integration, and cross-chain plans, it positions itself as a meme coin built for more than short-term hype.

Investors are beginning to recognize that the best meme coins, like Layer Brett, pair viral energy with tangible utility, something Bonk and Brett (original) have yet to fully deliver.

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Solana Investors Shift Focus: Layer Brett Seen as the Better Passive Income Play appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff and nine Democratic lawmakers proposed the Curbing Official Income and Non-Disclosure Act (COIN Act), which intends to
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-23.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 10:01
Share
PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert, Silo Finance was attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$545,000. Silo Finance said its core smart contracts, including markets and
Silo Finance
SILO$0.02315-4.33%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4833+2.65%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005931+15.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 23:13
Share
Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who declared in 2018 that Bitcoin was more likely to crash to $100 than rally to $100,000, has returned. He indirectly admitted he was wrong and outlined reasons why his prediction fell through.  Harvard Economist Breaks Silence On Missed Bitcoin Prediction In an X post, Rogoff identified himself as the Harvard economist who said that Bitcoin was more likely to be worth $100 than $100,000. He then went on to comment on what he missed when he made this prediction. First, the economist said that he was far too optimistic about the U.S. coming to its senses about sensible crypto regulation.  Related Reading: Crypto Founder Predicts The Collapse Of Bitcoin In This Timeframe Rogoff, who was the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicated that the Donald Trump administration has gone about Bitcoin and crypto regulation in the wrong way. He questioned why policymakers would want to facilitate tax evasion and illegal activities, likely in reference to regulations such as the GENIUS Act, which have provided regulatory clarity.  It is worth mentioning that one of the reasons the Harvard economist had predicted that Bitcoin was more likely to go to $100 was based on his belief that government regulation would trigger lower prices. He had made this prediction when BTC was trading at around $11,000. Rogoff claimed back then that the flagship crypto needed global regulation to crack down on its use for money laundering.  The former IMF chief believed that if this regulation took away the possibility of money laundering and tax evasion, then Bitcoin’s actual use cases for transactions were very small. As such, he was banking on BTC lacking any demand, which would drive its price lower rather than higher.  However, that hasn’t been the case as government regulation has only boosted Bitcoin’s demand. The flagship crypto rallied to $100,000, a price level Rogoff said it won’t reach, for the first time last year following Donald Trump’s victory. Meanwhile, BTC has reached new highs on the back of regulatory clarity, including its rally to a previous all-time high (ATH) just before the passage of the GENIUS Act last month.  Further Reasons For The Missed Prediction The Harvard economist also stated that he did not appreciate how Bitcoin would compete with fiat currencies to serve as the transaction medium of choice in the $20 trillion global underground economy. He further remarked that this demand puts a floor on its price.  Related Reading: Two Scenarios Map Out Bitcoin Price Crash After Recovery In addition to being a transaction medium of choice, BTC has also gained a reputation as a store of value, which has created demand for it among traditional finance (TradFi) investors. These investors have gained exposure to Bitcoin mainly through the ETFs. Interestingly, Harvard recently revealed a $117 million stake in BlackRock’s BTC ETF.  Lastly, Rogoff said that he did not anticipate a situation where regulators, especially the regulator in chief, would be able to brazenly hold hundreds of millions or even billions of dollars in crypto without consequence, considering the “blatant conflict of interest.”  At the time of writing, the Bitcoin price is trading at around $113,600, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
Threshold
T$0.01606+2.55%
U
U$0.01495-21.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.586-0.84%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/21 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Democratic Senators propose "Official Income Curbing and Non-Disclosure Act" in response to Trump's relationship with the crypto industry

PeckShield: Silo Finance suffered a security breach, losing approximately $545,000

Economist Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Go To $100 Before $100,000 Returns

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

PA Daily | Ethereum spot ETF has seen net inflows for 12 consecutive days; an institution is suspected to have purchased more than 100,000 ETH through OTC