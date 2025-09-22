TLDR PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks. The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains. Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks. The new feature allows users to [...] The post Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks. The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains. Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks. The new feature allows users to [...] The post Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps appeared first on CoinCentral.

Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 20:11
CROSS
CROSS$0.2555-2.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01209-11.03%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02093-9.47%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00547-1.26%

TLDR

  • PancakeSwap now offers instant cross-chain token swaps to Solana, enabling seamless transactions across seven blockchain networks.
  • The integration with Relay Protocol powers quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain swaps between multiple blockchains.
  • Solana’s addition enhances PancakeSwap’s platform, eliminating the need for separate dApps and reducing delays and security risks.
  • The new feature allows users to easily swap assets across Solana, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and more in a single transaction.
  • With over 55 million transactions, Relay Protocol ensures fast execution and boosts PancakeSwap’s reliability for decentralized finance.

PancakeSwap has launched its much-awaited cross-chain token swap feature, enabling seamless transactions to Solana. The feature, introduced on September 22, 2025, integrates Solana into a total of seven major blockchain networks. Users can now perform instant cross-chain swaps between BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Base, Ethereum, ZKsync, Linea, and Solana.

Relay Protocol Powers the Cross-Chain Transactions

PancakeSwap’s integration with Relay Protocol is the backbone of this update. Relay Protocol enables users to swap assets across multiple chains in just a few seconds. “This partnership accelerates the transition between ecosystems and significantly improves user experience,” said a representative from PancakeSwap.

The integration uses a decentralized network of relayers to execute swaps. By competing for swap completion, the relayers ensure faster and cheaper transactions. This removes the need for traditional bridges, which are often prone to security risks and delays.

PancakeSwap Expands with Solana Integration

The addition of Solana to PancakeSwap expands the platform’s reach, making it even more versatile. Users can now seamlessly swap tokens between Solana and other supported chains without navigating separate dApps. This reduces costs and delays, offering a smoother trading experience.

PancakeSwap aims to provide a unified platform where users can access various blockchain ecosystems.

The addition of this feature marks a key step in enhancing decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions.

With Solana’s support, PancakeSwap continues to solidify its role in cross-chain trading. Users can now trade across seven networks, bringing an end to multiple platform dependencies. The platform’s goal remains to simplify the decentralized trading process and enhance security for users.

The post Solana Joins PancakeSwap for Seamless Cross-Chain Token Swaps appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,917.19-2.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.3979-12.07%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001189-2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Share
Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

According to crypto market analyst CoinBaron, Cronos (CRO) has underperformed during the current altcoin season, even as tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) posted double-digit gains. While most altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) in the last 90 days, CRO has stalled after a strong rally earlier this year. The token is down […] The post Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why appeared first on CoinChapter.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001211-6.19%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,917.19-2.30%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004765-9.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:02
Share
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3979-12.07%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10233-3.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Share

Trending News

More

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Cronos (CRO) Flatlines Despite Altcoin Season, Analyst Explains Why

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

K33 increased his holdings by 15 bitcoins, bringing his total holdings to 141.