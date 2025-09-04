Solana Jumps to $212 After Enabling its Alpenglow Upgrade, Hyping Up the Snorter Token Presale

Solana has just approved its Alpenglow upgrade, causing $SOL to rise to $211 at the time of writing.

The proposal passed with an overwhelming 98.27% majority and only 1.05% of NOs, according to the official X post.

Alpenglow significantly enhances Solana’s performance by replacing TowerBFT and Proof-of-History with Votor and Rotor. These updates aim to cut transaction times from about 12.8 seconds to 100-150 milliseconds.

The news immediately impacted $SOL’s price, with the token jumping 9.2%, from $194 to $212 within 24 hours.

With the potential of a $215 breakout coming soon, Solana-related projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT) could experience a similar increase in investor interest.

Is Solana in Bull Mode?

Although it’s too soon to tell, Solana seems to have entered a bull phase, positioning itself to test the psychological level at $215.

A successful breach could push $SOL to $250 by year-end. Some analysts even predict a $300 price target, citing increasing institutional support and Solana’s significant performance boost.

According to an official report, Solana’s new SIMD-0286 aims for a 66% increase in computational power by the end of the year, compared to the previous model.

Solana’s block capacity expansion with the new SIMD-0286 still in review

Then we have companies like Sharps Technology, which announced a $400M private placement aimed at fueling the company’s Solana digital asset treasury.

As Sharps Technology’s Chief Investment Officer, Alice Zhang, noted in the official press release:

‘Global adoption of Solana’s ecosystem is accelerating as it continues to receive institutional support for its vision of a single global market for every tradeable asset, making now the right time to establish a digital asset treasury strategy with SOL.’

Upexi is already ahead of the curve, with a Solana treasury of 2,000,518 $SOL, over $411M in assets, and a treasury return rate of 202%.

As Solana improves its performance and institutions accumulate millions worth of $SOL in treasuries, it’s only a matter of time before Solana-based projects like Snorter Token reach the mainstream.

Why Snorter Token ($SNORT) Is 2025’s Golden Standard in Coin Sniping

Snorter Token ($SNORT) is already a major contender for 2025’s coin hunting market thanks to its trademark Snorter Bot.

Snorter Bot aims to address the main issues with coin hunting: unreliable consumer-grade sniping tools and the high risk of scams like honeypots and rug pulls.

The first problem goes away thanks to the Snorter Aardvark’s ultra-fast reaction time, as the Bot can snipe the target tokens in milliseconds after liquidity appears.

Snorter Bot’s perks

Snorter Bot’s integrated scam detectors solve the second problem by highlighting and blacklisting suspicious projects that could jeopardize your funds.

The Bot serves as a gateway for beginner traders to get comfortable with the craft of coin hunting without risking their funds on scams or feeling overwhelmed by technical details.

You only need to set up the Bot according to your strategy, and the Aardvark will handle the rest. If you don’t have a strategy, you can borrow one using Snorter’s Copy Trading feature, which highlights successful approaches from other traders.

The presale has already raised $3.7M in just three months since it started in May. $SNORT is trading at the presale price of $0.1033, which might be the lowest price you can buy it at.

The token has significant post-launch potential due to the project’s utility and appeal to mainstream traders.

If you want to invest, you can visit the presale page and get your $SNORT today.

Will Solana Push to $300?

Solana has a real chance of reaching $300 by the end of the year if the current buying frenzy persists and companies like Sharps back up their words with action.

Watch the charts for a $215 pump. If that happens, $SOL could continue up to $250 and a $300 target by the end of Q4 of 2025, especially since Alpenglow’s mainnet rollout is set up for Q1 of 2026.

Keep your Snorter Token ($SNORT) on the radar as well, as the presale is already racking in big numbers. $SNORT could see a massive post-launch pump.

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) before investing.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
