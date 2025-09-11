Solana Jumps To $215 While Market Experts Point Towards Rollblock For A 50x Breakout Before January

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/11 06:30

Solana and Rollblock are attracting significant crypto mindshare right now for very different reasons, but investors are connecting the dots. Solana continues to impress with heavyweight partnerships and institutional inflows, while Rollblock is still at the very start of its journey, tipped by experts as the next major play in crypto gaming. 

Analysts suggest Rollblock could deliver 50x gains before January, making it one of the best cryptos to buy this year.

Rollblock (RBLK): On Track To Rise Into The Top Gaming Coins

Rollblock (RBLK) is rapidly building its name in crypto news circles as the most exciting project in GambleFi. With more than 12,000 live games, including poker, blackjack, and new title Waves of Poseidon, the platform has gone beyond being another new crypto coin. 

Fiat deposits through Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay make onboarding seamless, while every wager and payout is secured on the Ethereum blockchain for unmatched transparency.

What separates Rollblock from purely hype-driven projects is its deflationary revenue model. Every week, 30% of the platform’s revenue is used to buy back RBLK, with 60% of those tokens permanently burned to reduce the supply. 

Meanwhile, token holders receive generous staking rewards of up to 30% APY, creating a powerful cycle of shrinking supply and consistent rewards. That’s why many whales already see it as one of the top crypto projects and possibly the next 100x crypto.

  • Over $15 million in bets placed across the platform
  • Licensed and audited for full security and compliance
  • Staking APYs among the highest in the DeFi sector
  • Thousands of active players logging in daily
  • Presale already 83% sold with $11.6M raised

Tokens are currently priced at $0.068, with early investors already up more than 500%. With only 20 days left before the presale ending date is announced, tier-1 exchange listings expected later this year, and a 20% bonus on all buys, demand is spiking. 

An official Rollblock tutorial shows just how easy it is to register and play, further boosting confidence in its adoption.

For more on its growth potential, Freddie Finance has released a deep dive video explaining how Rollblock is positioned for explosive upside: https://youtu.be/qztj3p8uy_c?si=U1TVQ94C6Anvi6Vp.

Solana: Big Money Bets And Rising Charts

Solana is up 2.3% today to reach $217.67. Its latest momentum has been driven by both price action and significant institutional backing. 

As analyst CryptoJoe put it: “As long as this trends higher on these lower timeframes I think it will eventually make that move back to the 2021 highs.” 

Beyond technicals, the big news is a $1.65 billion private placement led by Forward Industries, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The fund is aimed at building the largest Solana-focused treasury yet, with Kyle Samani joining Forward’s board as chairman. This has already lifted both Solana’s token value and Forward’s stock, signaling major confidence from investors.

If momentum continues, Solana could break through resistance and push towards its all-time highs, positioning it as one of the top trending cryptocurrencies during the upcoming crypto bull run of 2025.

Comparing Solana And Rollblock

MetricSolanaRollblock
Total SupplyUnlimited1B capped
Circulating Supply542MPresale phase
Market Cap$117.98B$11.6M raised
Revenue ModelTransaction feesWeekly revenue share
Growth PotentialBacked by institutionsEarly-stage, 50x upside

The contrast shows why RBLK could deliver multiples far beyond what a mega-cap coin can offer in the short term.

Rollblock Remains The Best Bet For 2025

Solana’s institutional confidence proves it is here to stay, but Rollblock offers something rarer: early exposure to a working business with explosive upside. With whales accumulating and the presale nearly sold out, RBLK is shaping up as one of the top altcoins of the year. 

As investors chase the next big crypto, it’s Rollblock that looks most likely to deliver the breakout gains before January.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
