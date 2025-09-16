Solana Memecoin Launchpad Pump.fun Rebounds With Record Growth

The platform’s native PUMP token climbed to a new all-time high of $0.0086 on September 14 before easing slightly, cementing a sharp turnaround for an asset that had been fading since its summer debut.

The reversal comes as Pump.fun rolls out new features aimed at boosting user engagement. Most notable has been the revival of its livestreaming function — a tool once shelved over safety concerns. Its comeback has spurred an influx of activity, with the platform reporting significant traction against mainstream streaming rivals.

According to co-founder Alon Cohen, Pump.fun has already surpassed Rumble in average concurrent streams and now holds roughly 1% of Twitch’s share alongside 10% of Kick’s. Cohen framed the push as part of a strategy to break out of crypto’s niche audience and establish a role in the broader content streaming market.

He emphasized that the platform’s appeal lies in its revenue model for creators: instant payouts, amplified community-driven viewership, built-in clipping tools for social media, and around-the-clock team support. That combination, he argued, gives streamers income opportunities “100 times” greater than what they would see on rival platforms.

Critics have questioned whether Pump.fun can maintain momentum, particularly as competitors respond. Cohen, however, dismissed the skepticism, pointing out that doubts surrounded both memecoins and streaming on the platform in the past, only for adoption to accelerate once the features matured.

The results are already visible. Data from Dune Analytics shows creator payouts reached a record $20 million in the past week alone — the largest weekly earnings in the project’s history. Combined with the surge in token value, Pump.fun’s latest run suggests the platform has reestablished itself as one of Solana’s most dynamic projects heading into the final quarter of the year.

