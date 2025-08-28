Solana Outperforms Other Altcoins On ‘Alpenglow’ Upgrade Push

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:19
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.021549+18.71%
Solana
SOL$214.29+5.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10591+5.07%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001678+0.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03683+2.05%

Despite the broader crypto market consolidation, Solana (SOL) price is up 3% today, moving to $211, as its new consensus protocol ‘Alpenglow’, enters the community voting phase. The daily trading volumes for SOL surged by 43% as bulls eye to break out past $212 resistance, with retail sentiment at an 11-week high. SOL also extends its weekly gains into double-digit outperforming most of top altcoins.

Solana’s Alpenglow Proposal Enters Community Vote

Alpenglow, Solana’s latest consensus upgrade proposal – SIMD 0326 – has entered the community voting phase. This proposal is scheduled across Epochs 840 to 842, with each epoch lasting approximately two days. The proposal aims to reduce block finality time from the current 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds. The development sent the SOL price soaring above $200 once again.

Developed by Anza, a Solana Labs spinoff, Alpenglow proposes replacing Proof of History, a “pre-recorded clock” mechanism, along with Tower BFT, the current consensus voting system.

To pass, the upgrade requires a two-thirds majority of “yes” votes. As of Epoch 840, voter turnout stands at 9.87%, with 9.76% in favor, as per the official Alpenglow consensus details. Upon approval, Alpenglow will majorly boost Solana’s speed by offering a competitive edge for high-frequency decentralized applications, institutional adoption, and DeFi use cases.

Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.

Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/solana-outperforms-other-altcoins-on-alpenglow-upgrade-push/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.194+4.92%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4361-0.09%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

The ETH/BTC exchange rate has broken out of its three-year downward trend, heralding the arrival of the altcoin season.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,024.61+2.06%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006227+11.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,599.23+0.31%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 20:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Around 74% of YZY investors lost money on YZY, while 11 wallets took 30% of entire profits made, according to Bubblemaps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319+0.76%
YZY
YZY$0.551-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
Share

Trending News

More

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

On the eve of the altcoin season: How to build a suitable altcoin season investment portfolio?

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports