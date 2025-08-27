Solana Price Eyes $300 as Pantera Capital Targets $1.25B Raise for Treasury Firm

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 00:05
Key Insights:

  • Pantera Capital targets $1.25 Billion raise to create “Solana Co.”
  • Nasdaq-listed firms hold over 3.1 million SOL tokens in corporate treasuries.
  • SOL price hovers at $187 with analysts targeting $300 breakout level.

Solana price eyes $300 as Pantera Capital targets $1.25 Billion raise for treasury firm conversion.

The venture capital firm intends to convert a Nasdaq-listed company into “Solana Co.” in order to accumulate SOL.

Pantera Capital Plans $1.25 billion “Solana Co.” Treasury Conversion

Pantera Capital seeks to raise up to $1.25 billion for converting a Nasdaq-listed company into “Solana Co.” according to The Information report.

This public vehicle would focus on accumulating Solana tokens as treasury assets following the corporate adoption trend.

The fundraising strategy involves a phased approach starting with $500 Million followed by $750 Million through warrant structures.

The venture capital firm has already deployed approximately $300 Million into digital asset treasury firms across various tokens and geographies.

Initial report by The Information

Pantera’s portfolio includes eight different cryptocurrencies, including Solana, with strategic investments in companies pursuing treasury strategies.

As part of their treasury strategy, the company owns shares in Sharplink Gaming, DeFi Development Corp, and Twenty One Capital.

Pantera has joined ParaFi Capital in supporting Sharps Technology, another Solana treasury vehicle that is seeking to raise more than $400 Million.

This partnership highlights the professional investors’ increasing institutional interest in treasury strategies with a Solana emphasis.

The “Solana Co.” conversion would create a dedicated public company focused solely on Solana token accumulation.

This structure provides institutional and retail investors direct exposure to SOL through traditional equity markets.

Pantera’s treasury strategy targets yield generation and net asset value growth through SOL positioning across multiple market cycles.

Nasdaq-listed Firms Accumulate Millions of Solana

Three Nasdaq-listed companies have publicly disclosed pivoting their corporate treasuries into Solana tokens as of August 26, 2025.

Upexi Inc. (UPXI) leads the corporate adoption trend with 2 million SOL tokens held as treasury assets. DeFi Development Corp. (DFDV) follows with 1,182,685 SOL, while Classover Holdings Inc. (CLVR) maintains 6,500 SOL tokens.

The combined holdings total over 3.1 million SOL tokens. Corporate treasury adoption follows the strategic diversification model established by Strategy with Bitcoin.

These companies view Solana as a high-performance blockchain asset suitable for long-term treasury allocation.

DeFi Development Corp’s 1.18 million SOL holding highlights the company’s focus on decentralized finance ecosystem development.

Classover Holdings started a smaller position, testing corporate treasury strategies before potential expansion.

Solana Price Eyes $300 Target

Solana’s recent price action shows that it faced rejection at higher levels. SOL price was trading between $186.21 and $198.94 in the last 24 hours.

The token has dropped 4.8% over the past day but has maintained a 2.9% weekly gain.

Analyst Ali identifies $176 as the key dip buying opportunity and stated that $207 is the breakout level needed for a continued surge. He also mentioned that once that level is broken, the $300 target remains intact.

Solana price eyes $300 | Source: Chart by Ali

Analyst Satoshi Flipper shared an ascending triangle pattern that is visible on the SOL/USDT 8-hour chart. This formation generally ends with upward price movement when accompanied by institutional buying pressure.

Despite institutional investors pouring money into Solana, at press time, its price was trading around 35.8% lower than its all-time high of $293.31 on January 19, 2025.

The latest price level is a relatively better entry point than previous peaks. Solana’s move to $300 is also dependent on the overall market sentiment.

If Bitcoin manages to reclaim its recent new ATH of $124,400, it can provide an overall boost to the market conditions.

