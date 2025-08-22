Solana Price Forecast: SOL Loses Momentum as Layer Brett’s ETH L2 Gains Hype – Analysts Call 100x Gains

The Solana price has been slipping in recent sessions, leaving traders worried and on the lookout for the next big altcoin. As SOL loses its shine, attention has shifted to the explosive presale of Layer Brett, a rising Ethereum Layer 2 project.

Analysts are abuzz with 100x predictions for $LBRETT, thanks to its unique blend of meme coin energy and real blockchain utility. The presale is live and creating FOMO, with the promise of massive staking rewards and a $1 million giveaway for early backers.

L2 is key for Layer Brett

The Layer Brett presale is quickly becoming the talk of the crypto town. $LBRETT fuses meme power with real DeFi capabilities, offering a unique combination that analysts say could easily 100x. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it delivers faster, cheaper transactions—putting it ahead of traditional meme tokens.

Early stakers are enjoying APYs that was 25,000% but are already at 3,000% and falling as more users rush in. This mix of high-speed tech and meme-driven hype is why $LBRETT is dominating the best meme coins chatter and is experts’ pointing to a possible 100x this season.

SOL price outlook: Technicals and trader sentiment

SOL remains a leading smart contract platform, powering DeFi and NFT projects with impressive throughput. However, the asset has slipped from its recent highs, with the Solana price below $190—well off its $293 peak.

Technical indicators paint a mixed picture: the 50 EMA is trending down, MACD shows bearish momentum, and RSI hovers near 44, indicating weak demand. Some analysts see SOL potential for a recovery to $220 if volume returns, but most agree the upside is capped compared to surging meme coins like Layer Brett. Despite its network upgrades and ecosystem growth, SOL lacks the explosive potential that $LBRETT offers.

Why traders are pivoting to Layer Brett

It’s not just hype—Layer Brett is showing all the signs of the next 100x altcoin. With a presale price of just $0.0044 per token, low gas fees, and seamless staking via MetaMask or Trust Wallet, the project is drawing attention away from the likes of SOL.

$LBRETT is a next-gen meme coin on a secure Ethereum Layer 2, offering fast, low-cost transactions and high-yield staking (a little over 3,000%, but decreasing). $LBRETT fuses meme energy with real utility and gives users full control with no KYC. The community also has a shot at a massive $1 million giveaway.

Layer Brett is pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a coin with its Layer 2 approach. SOL meme tokens may be the rage, given SOL’s speed and efficiency, but $LBRETT’s ETH L2 approach makes it faster, cheaper, and provides access to the most secure smart contract blockchain.

Act fast and secure your 100x $LBRETT gains

The Solana price may rebound and give relief to its holders. But for the smart money, the real buzz is around Layer Brett and its ongoing presale.

With a lower market cap, massive staking rewards, and an ecosystem built for scale, $LBRETT is the meme project analysts say could do 100x.

Don’t wait—secure your tokens, stake, and join the Layer 2 revolution before this presale is gone.

