Solana Price Forecasts: Could Sol Top $500 This Year As Investors Suggest New Meme From $0.0053 Could Top $0.50

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 20:00
Solana
SOL$203.52+0.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5199+2.34%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002606-0.72%

solana5 main LBR 1 10

The Solana price has been showing steady strength, holding above key levels that traders have been watching closely. Analysts point out that Solana’s futures activity remains high, while its DeFi ecosystem continues to attract capital, both of which have raised fresh debates about just how far the price could run this year.

At the same time, the spotlight is also turning to a new meme coin, Layer Brett, which is drawing attention for its extremely low presale price and bold target of $0.50.

LBR 2 8

Layer Brett at $0.0055: a small entry point with big ambitions

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is attracting early buyers who see value in combining meme culture with real utility on Ethereum’s Layer 2. Selling at just over half a cent in presale, the token has set its sights on $0.50, a move that would hand early adopters enormous upside if it plays out.

What makes this project stand out from the endless list of meme launches is its focus on speed, low costs, and staking rewards built directly into its design.

Unlike many tokens that rely purely on hype, Layer Brett has a transparent supply cap of 10 billion and an easy setup for purchases through wallets like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. The project also highlights staking as a key feature, giving holders a reason to keep their coins long-term rather than flipping them for quick profits.

Commentators often say that memes rise fast but fall just as quickly if there is no real plan to support them. Layer Brett seems to have understood that risk, and it is presenting itself not just as a fun token, but as a community-driven project with working parts from day one.

Solana price forecasts: Is $500 realistic in 2024?

The question of whether Solana’s price can reach $500 this year has split opinion among analysts, but the signs are growing more encouraging. Currently trading above $205, SOL has shown resilience after months of volatility.

Breaking above $220 and then $250 would be the clearest sign that the path toward $300 is open. From there, the idea of $500 no longer looks far-fetched, especially if market conditions stay favorable.

Data from CoinGlass shows that open interest in Solana futures recently hit near-record highs, pointing to strong speculative interest. At the same time, DefiLlama reports that total value locked (TVL) in Solana’s DeFi ecosystem has climbed to about $11.7 billion, up nearly $2 billion in just a month.

Those numbers underline confidence from investors, though there is a catch: active wallet addresses on the network have dropped sharply since June, raising concerns about real user engagement.

LBR 1 10

Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) could be the meme coin worth buying right now

Meme tokens usually thrive on culture and community energy, but only a handful survive long enough to build lasting value. Layer Brett is trying to balance both sides by taking the fun spirit of memes and pairing it with features like staking, transparent tokenomics, and a simple claim process after presale. That structure gives buyers a sense of clarity that is often missing in meme launches.

Solana price remains in a strong position, and if it clears the $250 level decisively, the $300 mark and even $500 become realistic goals for this year. Alongside this, Layer Brett offers a very different type of opportunity—an early-stage meme coin priced at fractions of a cent, but structured with real features that could support long-term growth.

For anyone looking beyond the big names, this presale represents a rare chance to enter at the ground floor of a project that mixes cultural energy with blockchain fundamentals.

Layer Brett is still in its presale stages—but not for long. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the most scalable meme project to ever launch on Ethereum.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Crypto investors are nervous again. The sentiment index slipped into ‘Fear’ with a score of 44 after spending days in […] The post Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.06085+0.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.182-0.25%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/07 20:12
Share
Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

Paxos submitted a proposal to issue USDH as Hyperliquid's first native stablecoin with 95% of interest earnings allocated toward HYPE token buybacks, leveraging its acquisition of Molecular Labs and Hyperliquid's record $106 million in perpetual futures trading revenue during August with 70% DeFi market share.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$47.21+1.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001602-1.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01272+1.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 19:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction Today

XRP Price Prediction Today

The post XRP Price Prediction Today appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP is stuck in a waiting game. After weeks of choppy moves, the token is still hovering between familiar support and resistance zones, leaving experts on edge about which way it will break next. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.82 and is up by more than 1% in the last 24 …
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.98%
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.0905+5.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8427+1.18%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/07 19:57
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Fear Is Back as Investors Flee Risky Tokens – Why SUBBD Token Could Offer Real Utility

Paxos Proposes to Issue USDH Stablecoin for Hyperliquid with 95% Revenue Share to HYPE Buyback

XRP Price Prediction Today

Sui Overtakes Base in DEX Aggregator Trading Volume

Binance Alpha Points "Shura Field": A Web3 Wallet War That Swallowed 90% of the Market Share