Solana Price Nears $200 as Adoption and Treasuries Strengthen Long-Term Outlook

Solana (SOL) has entered a key zone, with its price tightening near the $200 support level. While Bitcoin’s recent dip below $112,000 weighed on the broader market, Solana bulls remain active, defending critical levels with strong institutional backing and rising adoption. Solana Price Holds $200 Support Trading volumes surged past $12 billion in a 24-hour […]
