Solana Price Prediction, Pi Network News and an ETH Layer 2 Predicted To Deliver 5,000% Gains

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/23 20:20
The crypto world never stops churning out headlines, from bold Solana price prediction chatter to the latest Pi Network news about faster KYC. But while traders debate established names, a new contender is smashing through the spotlight. Layer Brett, priced at just $0.0058, has already surged toward a sensational $4 million presale milestone in a matter of weeks. The Ethereum L2  + memecoin hybrid is attracting attention as the kind of early-stage play that could deliver gains far outpacing the giants.

Solana price prediction: Why big caps struggle to multiply

Solana has been trading around $237, slipping a few points over the week after briefly crossing $245 earlier in September. Analysts are watching the $250 line as a key resistance point, and the launch of CME options has added a layer of legitimacy for institutional players. Talk of a possible ETF approval looms large, but at a market cap near $130 billion, the question is not whether Solana is credible—it is whether it can still multiply in value the way retail investors hope. For a coin of that size, the math gets harder every cycle.

Pi Network news: Complexity meets compliance

Meanwhile, Pi Network has been busy refining its ecosystem with the new Fast Track KYC feature. This lets new users skip the old 30-session wait and move straight into verification and wallet activation. It is a clever piece of engineering that brings accessibility to its 14.8 million verified pioneers. But the complexity of its compliance systems, paired with the reality that mined balances are not yet fully migrated, makes Pi feel more like an experiment in bureaucracy than a straightforward bet on crypto gains.

Why Layer Brett is stealing attention from giants

In sharp contrast, Layer Brett is simplicity itself. It’s a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 that harnesses meme culture but improves the Ethereum experience with real speed, low transaction costs, and high staking rewards. At just $0.0058, its presale has already drawn nearly $4 million in funding within weeks. Unlike established projects weighed down by size or red tape, $LBRETT gives everyday buyers a chance to step in when the ceiling for growth is at its widest.

What makes the project stand out is its alignment with the broader Ethereum ecosystem. As institutions pour money into ETH through ETFs and other vehicles, that liquidity often spills into connected projects. Layer Brett is perfectly positioned to benefit from that dynamic, meaning when Ethereum pumps, its Layer 2 offshoots could surge even harder. For investors priced out of Solana or fatigued by Pi Network’s intricate mechanics, Layer Brett represents a fresh entry point with far greater room to run.

Layer Brett is the presale event of the year—don’t miss out 

The appeal is not only financial but cultural. It blends the viral power of a meme token with the real utility of a Layer 2 crypto, offering quick settlement, low gas fees, and staking rewards that dwarf anything found on older networks. For those who once dreamed of buying Shiba Inu or Dogecoin at their earliest stages, this presale feels like a second chance.

Layer Brett is not just another internet fad. It is a presale anchored to one of the most powerful blockchains in existence, primed for institutional spillover and community-driven growth. The presale will not last forever, and once it closes, today’s entry point disappears. At under a penny, with millions already raised, this is the moment to pay attention—before the coin climbs to heights that legacy tokens can no longer reach.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0058. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

