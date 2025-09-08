Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead

By: Coindoo
2025/09/08 22:29
Solana
SOL$214,87+4,72%
Wink
LIKE$0,010834-0,29%
Solayer
LAYER$0,5316+2,80%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002616-0,19%

But while many eyes are fixed on established players like SOL, Layer Brett is quietly stealing the spotlight. A vibrant, community-driven Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse in its presale, Layer Brett is drawing significant attention.

Analysts are whispering, some even shouting, that $LBRETT could deliver truly explosive gains, far outperforming what established altcoins like SOL might offer.

Layer Brett’s infancy means a growth spurt

Why settle for incremental gains when you can aim for the stars? Layer Brett is positioning itself as the next big crypto, a top gainer crypto in the making. While SOL offers solid returns, its massive market cap limits extreme growth potential.

Layer Brett, still in its infancy with an early entry price of $0.0055, presents a dramatically different risk-reward profile. It’s a strategically built Layer 2 crypto designed for speed and low gas fees, escaping the congestion woes that plague many foundational blockchains.

Layer Brett is fusing the viral energy of meme culture with robust blockchain utility. It’s a decentralized, community-first project focused on scalability, offering a unique blend of fun and function. This isn’t your grandma’s meme token; it’s a new crypto coin with substance.

Layer Brett operates on its own dedicated Layer 2 scaling solution, ensuring blazing-fast transactions at an astonishing 10,000 TPS and ultra-low gas fees. This makes it incredibly accessible for everyday users, something that often plagues mainnet Ethereum.

Here’s why Layer Brett is turning heads:

  • Built on Layer 2 Ethereum: Enjoy high-speed, low-cost transactions on the most secure smart contract blockchain.
  • Presale Access: $LBRETT is available now at a prime early-entry price, before it hits major exchanges.
  • Staking Benefits: Early buyers can stake their tokens immediately for a jaw-dropping APY of 850%+.
  • Meme Energy, Real Utility: Unlike many rival meme coins, $LBRETT has genuine tech backing its viral appeal.
  • Self-Custody: $LBRETT requires no KYC and hands over control to its users.

Solana’s $500 journey

Solana, a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain known for its incredibly fast transaction speeds and low costs, is a favorite for dApps and NFTs. SOL has certainly made a name for itself, achieving an all-time high of $294.85 in early 2025.

While a Solana price prediction of $500 by 2025 floats around, SOL currently sits at just over $200, with a hefty market cap exceeding $110 billion. It’s a solid, established altcoin, but its sheer size means dramatic percentage gains are harder to come by. SOL is a proven performer, no doubt, but expecting another 2.5x from its current valuation might be a stretch compared to nascent projects.

Layer Brett is a different class

At a near floor price of $0.0055, Layer Brett has a minuscule market cap compared to SOL. This means that even a fraction of SOL’s success by $LBRETT could translate into a 100x or even 200x return for early investors. It’s a prime candidate for the next 100x altcoin title.

While the Solana price prediction offers a comfortable growth trajectory, the real crypto bull run 2025 fireworks might just come from projects like Layer Brett.

Early backers of $LBRETT are not just buying a token; they’re getting in on the ground floor of a potential top meme coin with incredible staking rewards. The active presale is the time to get in.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Solana Price Prediction Sees Path To $500 By 2025 But Traders Are Snapping Up This Viral Meme Instead appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15,46-0,06%
Suilend
SEND$0,5682+1,66%
Polkadot
DOT$4,054+1,73%
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0,0163+2,06%
Portal
PORTAL$0,04367+3,58%
RealLink
REAL$0,06193+1,64%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1,125+1,06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51,45+8,11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006293-0,52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.