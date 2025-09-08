Solana Price Prediction Shows SOL Could Target $350 As Funds Back Rollblock With 30x Potential

Solana is flashing signs of strength as it trades just above $203. The altcoin is pressing against resistance near $211, and analysts say a breakout could send the Solana price toward $218 within weeks. Some even project a run to $350 before year-end if momentum holds.

But while Solana continues to attract attention, a new crypto project is stealing the spotlight. Rollblock has surged 50 0% in presale, and analysts see room for a 30x climb as it scales its GameFi ecosystem.

Solana Price Prediction: Is $350 on the Cards?

Traders are watching the Solana price chart closely. The $211 level has become the key battleground. If bulls push through, the path toward $220–$230 opens quickly. From there, long-term models suggest the Solana price could test $350, especially with growing adoption in Web3 gaming.

Adding to the hype, Play Solana confirmed that its first handheld Web3 gaming console, the PSG1, will begin shipping on October 6. That announcement gave the Solana price fresh momentum, tying blockchain utility to real consumer hardware. Analysts believe this crossover into mainstream gaming could act as a catalyst for the next big rally.

Still, resistance remains strong. Without volume, the Solana price risks falling back toward the $195–$198 support range. Traders are split, but bulls are betting the gaming narrative will fuel upside.

Rollblock Changes the $450 Billion Gaming Market with Crypto

Rollblock is rewriting the rules of online gaming. Every game, from poker tables to sports betting, is run fully on-chain, secured by Ethereum. That means fair results with no tampering, and every outcome recorded forever.

Where Rollblock really shines is speed. Traditional gaming platforms can take hours to process deposits and withdrawals. Rollblock moves funds almost instantly, supporting 20+ leading cryptocurrencies.

Over the past year, Rollblock processed $15 million in transactions and raised $11.5 million from nearly 50,000 participants. Its native token, RBLK, is already up 580% to $0.068. It powers governance, staking, platform fees, and rewards, cementing its role at the core of the ecosystem.

The tokenomics are designed to reward holders. Rollblock buys back tokens with up to 30% of ots revenue. 60% of this is burned and 40% is used to reward stakers. This cuts supply, builds scarcity, and strengthens long-term value. Compared to inflationary models like Cardano, RBLK offers a far leaner, more profitable structure.

Feature Comparison

FeatureRollblock (RBLK)Solana (SOL)
Current Price$0.068$203.45
Primary Use CaseGameFi ecosystem with on-chain gamingHigh-speed Layer 1 blockchain for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming
EcosystemRuns on Ethereum; instant deposits with 20+ crypto methodsIndependent Layer 1 blockchain; expanding into consumer gaming hardware
Growth potentialTargeting $1 by Q4 2025Analysts see $350 if resistance breaks

Is 30x an Attainable Target for Rollblock?

Analysts argue it is. Rollblock is expanding in GameFi, an industry already worth $450 billion, by adding transparency and speed that legacy platforms can’t match. With thousands of players onboard and constant new features, growth is baked in.

The contrast with Solana is striking. While the Solana price may double from here, RBLK has far more headroom. That’s why funds and retail investors alike are backing Rollblock as one of the top altcoins to watch in 2025.

With low entry pricing, strong tokenomics, and growing adoption, Rollblock is positioning itself as a serious candidate for the next breakout crypto.

