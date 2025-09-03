Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Hit ATH Again, But Avalon X Can Given Double The ROI By Q4

Crypto investors keep one eye on blue chips and the other on early projects with asymmetric upside. Solana looks ready to test its ceiling again as core upgrades tighten finality and expand throughput. At the same time, Avalon X (AVLX) presents a clean RWA play with a live presale. Both sides of the barbell could work for a Q4 portfolio.

What Factors Drive Solana’s Current Market Position?

Solana trades around $198.92 right now and is down roughly 2.43% on the day with an intraday range near $196.77 to $205.79, giving traders a clear level to watch for momentum continuations or quick mean reversion.

In August 2025, Solana successfully handled a verified stress test exceeding 100,000 transactions per second. That performance reinforced its position as one of the few blockchains able to support high-volume activity at scale.

On the regulatory front, updated filings for a Solana ETF are in ongoing discussions with the SEC. If broader approval for crypto ETPs under the 1940 Act moves forward this quarter, it could open new avenues of access to SOL for traditional investors.

Meanwhile, core network metrics show steady validator participation and improving latency. The ecosystem continues to expand into DeFi and consumer applications, keeping the long-term case intact rather than speculation alone.

If risk appetite holds and the ETF path clears, a retest of the prior ATH becomes a reasonable scenario because catalysts would align with liquidity and rising spot demand while on-chain performance resolves prior congestion concerns.

How Does Avalon X Address RWA Market Opportunities?

Avalon X brings a straightforward approach to RWA investing by using a utility token to unlock property-linked perks and tiered rewards while maintaining a clear regulatory compliance framework. The presale is live at $0.005 in Stage 1 with tier bonuses and clear paths to staking yields and future redemption perks. Smart contracts are reviewed by CertiK to ensure security prior to exchange listings. This approach maintains investor confidence.

The team partners with Grupo Avalon to position AVLX as a way to earn discounted hotel stays, unlock the availability of membership levels, and plan to scale upward and outward as new projects emerge in different areas. Three membership levels (Gold, Diamond, and Plat) provide extra tokens before public sale and extra exclusive experiences as incentives, similar to membership reward programs.

Utility is the anchor rather than passive yield promises since AVLX is not equity and does not confer property ownership, which keeps expectations grounded while still tying value to real assets.

The project’s marketing energy is equally strong, with a $1M AVLX giveaway and another exclusive townhouse giveaway slated to help build an early community. The listing plan targets both DEX and CEX access after the sale.

For a Q4 trade, the asymmetric angle is clear because a successful listing plus utility activation can reasonably target a 2x from presale pricing if execution matches the roadmap and audits continue to pass, while downside is visible due to fixed supply and defined token use.

Avalon X or SOL: Which Would Be 2025’s Ideal Pick?

A hedge onto SOL can go along with its network or ETF catalysts, positioning it as a viable option for those who prefer ordered gains instead of random spikes. Meanwhile, AVLX could potentially double the ROI by Q4 if the presale momentum turns into listings and perks. Both have upcoming triggers and clear stories.

