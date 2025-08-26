Solana Price Prediction: SOL Drops Back Below $200, Is It Heading To $150? Traders Seek Refuge In Remittix

In recent weeks, Solana (SOL) has been under pressure. As the coin dropped back below $200, dealers and investors became alarmed. If support doesn’t hold, technical charts indicate a possible decline toward $150, which may lead some market players to search for other projects with better development and utility possibilities. Remittix (RTX) is emerging as one such alternative, attracting both retail investors and whales.

Solana: Price Pullback Raises Concerns

SOL has had difficulty keeping up its pace, dropping from its peak in the middle of the year to $197.94. The strain is on short-term holders since volatility is still high. According to on-chain data, exchange inflows have surged, which may indicate that some SOL investors are reducing their holdings in order to control risk.

Source: TradingView

Key technical levels include $195 as initial support, with a more critical support at $180. Resistance lies near $210–$215. Analysts note that while Solana continues to boast a strong ecosystem, including DeFi, NFT and Layer 1 applications, price action is signaling caution for traders seeking near-term gains.

Why Crypto Traders Are Eyeing Remittix

With SOL showing weakness, attention is shifting to utility-driven altcoins like Remittix (RTX). The project has seen strong whale accumulation and community engagement in August. Investors are drawn to its PayFi model, which enables seamless crypto-to-FIAT conversions across multiple countries, supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies.

Remittix is gaining traction as a low-cap crypto with tangible use cases.

Here’s why it’s attracting smart money:

The next exchange listing will be announced when presale funding hits $22 million, creating anticipation and liquidity.

Community-driven features like staking and social engagement are building a loyal base of long-term holders.

Analysts highlight the low entry price and potential for rapid upside toward $5 if adoption continues.

With real utility, expanding adoption and upcoming exchange announcements, Remittix (RTX) is positioned as a more stable alternative for traders seeking growth while Solana faces downward pressure.

Join the Remittix Community Now

Investors looking for high-potential altcoins are keeping an eye on Remittix. With whales actively accumulating and utility already in place, the project offers both growth potential and practical use cases. Check the presale and community incentives to secure a spot early.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/sol-drops-back-below-200-is-it-heading-to-150-traders-seek-refuge-in-remittix/