Solana Price Prediction; SOL holders bet big on Layer Brett as it breaks crypto presale records

By: Coindoo
2025/09/20 03:10
Solana
SOL$238.64-3.44%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5284-5.62%

Its presale, priced at $0.0058 USD, has already surpassed $3.8 million, breaking records and drawing strong attention from retail and institutional players alike.

With Ethereum Layer 2 scaling, staking APYs near 680%, and ultra-low fees, many see it as a high-potential pick in today’s evolving landscape. Notably, a wave of SOL holders; benefiting from the recent surge in Solana price to the $244–$245 USD range; are now betting big on Layer Brett.

Layer Brett: The new record breaker

Layer Brett presents itself as more than just another meme token. Built on the Ethereum Layer 2 stack, it emphasizes performance, efficiency, and rewards. While SOL has a strong ecosystem and continues to deliver impressive throughput, Layer Brett aims to compress fees heavily while scaling to speeds of up to 10,000 transactions per second.

Its presale structure has also contributed to rising interest. With a fixed supply, early staking opportunities, and incentives for long-term holders, Layer Brett is designed to reward early adopters. For investors evaluating Solana stability versus new entrants, this presale token presents a compelling case: where large-cap assets may have limited room for exponential growth, Layer Brett offers the potential for outsized returns.

Current staking tiers offer annual yields as high as over 680%, depending on participation size and lock-up period. In addition, plans for cross-chain bridges will allow Layer Brett to interact with other networks, further strengthening its utility. These mechanics separate it from typical meme coins, positioning it closer to utility-driven assets while retaining community-powered energy.

Solana price prediction shows risk amid strength

The Solana price remains a critical driver of investor sentiment across the broader market. Trading in the $244–$245 USD range, SOL has daily volumes exceeding $10 billion and weekly gains of nearly 10%. Its DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL) has surged beyond $12–13 billion, reflecting strong ecosystem activity and liquidity inflows.

Analysts see potential upside toward $280–$300 USD if TVL growth continues and institutional demand holds steady. However, risks remain. Macroeconomic shifts, regulatory headwinds, or potential network slowdowns could challenge its trajectory. For many investors, SOL offers stability, but compared to ambitious new presales like Layer Brett, the upside may be less dramatic.

Layer Brett forecasts

The presale pricing of $0.0058 USD, paired with staking incentives, positions Layer Brett as an attractive entry point. Early participants are benefiting from yields ranging over 680%.

With presale momentum already breaking records, combined with Layer 2 infrastructure, compressed fees, and a strong meme narrative, Layer Brett is being projected as a contender to outperform established assets; including SOL, in percentage growth terms.

Conclusion

Solana continues to reflect strong fundamentals: growing TVL, institutional confidence, and steady market presence. The asset remains one of the market’s most reliable assets, appealing to investors who value stability.

However, for those chasing potentially outsized gains, Layer Brett represents a high-risk but high-reward alternative. With its Layer 2 foundation, early staking rewards, and rapid presale growth, it offers a sharper risk/reward profile than most established tokens.

As more SOL holders diversify into Layer Brett, the token is increasingly viewed as one of the most promising crypto opportunities of 2025.

