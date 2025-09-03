Solana Price Prediction: Sol Price Eyes $220 Whilst DeSoc Set For 2,000% Gains

By: Coindoo
2025/09/03 18:05
Solana Stumbles as DeSoc Captures Investor Buzz

The new month hasn’t started kindly for Solana. Market watchers caution that SOL could soon slide beneath $180, with fading momentum and shaky support adding to the pressure. As Solana wrestles with downside risks, DeSoc, a rising SocialFi project is stepping into the spotlight with a model that’s drawing serious attention.

Solana’s Rocky Road Ahead

After pulling back from recent highs, Solana is struggling to regain its footing. Trading activity is cooling, profit-taking is increasing, and historical trend signals suggest further weakness could be on the horizon. If the token breaks below the critical $174 support zone, analysts warn the selloff could accelerate quickly.

DeSoc: A New Kind of Altcoin

In contrast, DeSoc is riding a wave of momentum. Unlike typical tokens, DeSoc blends social media with decentralized finance, allowing everyday users to earn income from their activity while ensuring creators keep the revenue they generate. This approach targets mass adoption by appealing not only to crypto investors but also to a broader online community eager for fairer platforms.

With exchange listings in the pipeline, strong fundraising progress, and a clear roadmap focused on long-term growth, DeSoc is positioning itself as more than just another speculative play. It’s shaping up to be a platform with real-world use cases at a time when Solana appears vulnerable.

Key Drivers Behind DeSoc’s Surge

  • Revenue model that empowers creators instead of intermediaries.
  • SocialFi integration bridging social media and decentralized finance.
  • Mainstream friendly design to attract audiences beyond crypto circles.
  • Structured growth roadmap focused on adoption and sustainability.
  • Rising momentum with exchange traction and community support.

Final Take

With Solana struggling to hold critical levels, attention is quickly shifting to alternatives. DeSoc’s unique model and early progress are making it one of the most talked about up and comers in the space and with Solana’s near-term outlook clouded, many investors see DeSoc as a chance they don’t want to miss.

Check Out The DeSoc Presale Using The Link Below

Website: www.desoc.space

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

