Solana Price : Solstice Launches SOL Stablecoin USX With $160 Million TVL

Solana Price : Solstice Launches USX Stablecoin and YieldVault

Solana price is currently $206. Solana continues to attract attention as its ecosystem grows with innovative protocols. The launch of Solstice Finance’s Solana-native stablecoin, USX, marks a major step for institutional-grade yields and DeFi adoption on the Solana blockchain. The protocol has already locked over $160 million in total value (TVL) at launch, giving users access to real-time proof of reserves via Chainlink.

Solstice Finance’s USX offers 1:1 collateral backing and transparent reserves. Its YieldVault program delivers 21.5% returns for 2024 using delta-neutral strategies, providing institutional-grade yields for all USX holders. Backed by Galaxy Digital, Bitcoin Suisse, and the Solana Foundation, USX bridges traditional finance (TradFi) returns with DeFi accessibility. The protocol is planning the distribution of its native SLX token and integration with over 30 partners.

The team includes over 30 experts with experience at Solana Labs, Coinbase, Galaxy Digital, and BlackRock. Partnerships with Chainlink, Ceffu, and Copper ensure secure settlements, while the YieldVault allows users to convert USX into eUSX representing their share of the yield fund.

Remittix: A High-Growth PayFi Alternative

Remittix has raised over $26.8 million, sold over 673 million tokens, and is currently priced at $0.1130. The project is verified as #1 on CertiK and has a live wallet beta offering crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries. Remittix provides a deflationary token model, real-world use cases, and institutional-ready infrastructure.

Remittix Key Highlights:

Verified #1 on CertiK, ensuring maximum security for investors.

Wallet beta live, allowing fast and easy cross-border crypto payments.

Supports crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries globally.

Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term value growth.

Built on proven infrastructure, prioritizing adoption over hype.

Remittix offers high potential returns for early investors, making it a standout among current altcoins. Its PayFi utility complements Solana’s growing DeFi ecosystem, giving investors exposure to both stable infrastructure and innovative financial solutions.

Conclusion: Solana and Remittix Are Poised for Growth

Solana price continues to show strong potential as institutional and retail adoption grow. The launch of USX and YieldVault adds new dimensions to the ecosystem, enhancing investor confidence and providing high-yield opportunities.

Alongside Solana, Remittix is a high-growth, utility-based crypto that is provenly secure, has a live wallet beta and robust token metrics. Combined, these projects offer investors strong alternatives for investing in both emerging DeFi solutions and the larger crypto market.

