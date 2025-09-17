Solana Reported 85M Tokens in Ecosystem After BTC Supply Surpassed $1B

Solana announced hosting 85 million tokens on the network.

Solana earlier reported Bitcoin supply surpassing the value of $1 billion.

Most of the Solana tokens surged in the last 24 hours.

Solana shared a major milestone with the community, reporting 85M tokens on the network. The significant Year-on-Year surge came after it announced BTC supply surpassing the $1B mark. Top Solana tokens noted an increase in their values in the last hour. Meanwhile, Eric Trump confirmed that USDT1 was coming to Solana in a big way.

Tokens on Solana Reach 85M

According to Blockworks Research, and as shared by Solana, the network reported hosting 85 million tokens on it. Solana said that this was out of 100 million tokens, with other tokens being on different major networks. This, according to the same chart, marked a significant increase on a Year-on-Year basis. Solana had less than 20 million tokens on its network in September 2024.

Solana earlier reported that Bitcoin supply surpassed $1 billion to make up for around 8,805.10 tokens. As for tokens on Solana, the number started recording a surge from October 2024 before it reached a sustainable mark of 80 million. The first time Solana noted over 80M tokens was in May 2025.

Performance of Solana Tokens

Some of the Solana tokens noted an increase in their values over the last 24 hours. UNI price jumped the highest to the value of $9.31 by 2.07%. The lowest surge was recorded for AAVE during the same timeline. The token stood at $298.20 after soaring by 1.11%.

PUMP noted the highest loss of 5.37% in a day, taking its value down to $0.007899. SOL price itself marked a decline of 0.32% for the value of $235.19. Nevertheless, all the top Solana tokens recorded a surge in their respective values over the last 1 hour from the time when the article was drafted. Solana nCMO Kash Dhanda previously recalled Solana as a revenue chain to reflect on the performance of the ecosystem.

USDT1 Coming to Solana

Eric Trump announced that USDT1 was coming to Solana, adding that it would come in a big way. Eric made the announcement by sharing an X post of World Liberty Financial, which mentioned that WLFI has collaborated with Bonk.fun and Raydium Protocol.

USDT1 has reportedly become one of the key preferences for projects because the token is institutionally aligned and facilitates liquidity across the chain. A recent report highlighted that USDT1 was also adding credibility to the WLFI token. WLFI currently features on the list of top 30 global cryptocurrencies with a market cap of $5.38 billion at the moment.

