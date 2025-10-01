Solana sees over $760M in assets bridged from other chains in September

Key Takeaways
- Over $760 million in assets were bridged onto Solana from other blockchains in September.
- Significant inflows were observed from Ethereum, EVM-compatible chains, and Tron, enabled by cross-chain protocols like deBridge.
Solana recorded over $760 million in assets bridged from other blockchain networks during September, highlighting growing cross-chain activity on the platform.
The significant inflow demonstrates increased demand for moving digital assets onto Solana from networks like Ethereum and other EVM-compatible chains. Cross-chain protocols have enabled near-instant asset bridging, enhancing liquidity connectivity across different blockchain ecosystems.
Integrations with bridging solutions like deBridge have expanded asset movements from networks such as Tron directly to Solana for seamless transfers. The platform now supports tokenized assets including yield-bearing gold and stablecoins, contributing to the development of 24/7 internet capital markets.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-bridged-assets-september-2025/