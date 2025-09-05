Solana set a series of records in August, with $148M in app revenues

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 03:17
Solana
SOL$203.21-2.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,339.14-1.67%
Triathon
GROW$0.017-29.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-3.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017207+1.49%
RWAX
APP$0.002481-2.05%

Solana activity set a series of records in August, while retaining its peak app revenues. For the past month, Solana locked in $148M from app revenues, mostly linked to DEX trading. 

Solana saw a month of robust activity in August, as its major apps locked in over $148М, of which trading platforms got around $85M. The chain followed the overall crypto success, breaking a series of records for the past month. While Ethereum was trending, Solana also expanded in several metrics and new markets. In the past month, Solana activity remained above 3.3M daily active users on most days, with around 20M daily active users for all other chains

Over the course of the past month, Solana increased its value locked from $8.5 to $9.5B, extending the trend into September. Value locked continued to grow to $11.51B, with over $12.26B in stablecoin liquidity. 

SOL rallied in August, starting from lows around $160 and recovering to positions above $200. | Source: Coingecko

For the past month, SOL also regained its previous positions, moving from $163 to a peak above $215. For the past month, SOL open interest expanded by over 30%, remaining above $6B. SOL also saw the bulk of derivative settlements on its own chain, instead of on centralized exchanges. 

Solana grew on BTC inflows, LST, and RWA tokenization

Solana also produced between $1M and $2M in daily fees regularly. App revenues produced over $7.4M in 24 hours, surpassing the basic Solana fee structure. The Solana chain continues to surpass other networks for over eight months in a row, driven by a mix of trends and use cases.

For the past month, Solana achieved peak perpetual futures volumes of over $43.8B, thanks to Drift Protocol. Perpetual futures trading got a boost from SOL token swaps, as the price rallied above $200. Solana aims to gain a share of the perpetual futures markets, recently outcompeting Ethereum.

The other growth vector was RWA tokenization, as more tokenized stocks moved to Solana. The sector is constantly breaking new records, with over $500M in value. 

Another trend in August was liquid staking tokens, which expanded their influence on DeFi protocols. Marinade Finance provided the biggest growth in the past month, especially drawing attention with its token burn

Solana also invited inflows of BTC, offering a bridged tokenized version, which was then mostly used in DeFi. 

Solana token launches expand by over 30%

In August, token launches on Solana accelerated once again. After July’s score of around 1M tokens, in August, the Solana network produced 1.34M new tokens. 

The newly launched tokens tracked the meme token wars in the past month, where other platforms outperformed for a few days. Most tokens on Solana were still meme-related, and most did not graduate to DEX. Despite this, trench trading saw a recovery in August.

However, Pump.fun remained the main venue for token launches, regaining its position as a top fee producer.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/solana-set-a-series-of-records-in-august-with-148m-in-app-revenues/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Mastercard has reached a cooperation with Chainlink, which will allow more than 3 billion cardholders worldwide to complete the on-chain
Moonveil
MORE$0.09718-2.28%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.092-46.00%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06507-9.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 07:35
Share
Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

A bank in Kazakhstan has issued the country’s first crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard and an Astana-based cryptocurrency exchange. The new payment instrument, which will allow users to spend their digital coins where fiat money is accepted, is undergoing trials as part of a soft launch. Kazakhstan’s crypto cards to convert tether to tenge Eurasian Bank, one of Kazakhstan’s commercial banking institutions, has launched the Central Asian nation’s first cryptocurrency cards in pilot mode. The release was announced during the Astana Finance Days forum, local media reported. The cards have been developed together with Mastercard and the crypto exchange Intebix, with the support of the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK), the business news portal Inbusiness.kz noted in a post on Thursday. A limited number of cards have been issued at this point to test the product in real conditions. They are currently used to pay for goods and services through Mastercard and Apple Pay terminals. The crypto cards allow holders to make purchases using tether (USDT) and other stablecoins. The transaction fee is only 1%, the website detailed. A daily limit on spending in the equivalent of $1,000 is still in place, and cash withdrawals and transfers are yet to be unlocked. All payments are made in Kazakhstani tenge, after conversion, and exclusively in Kazakhstan’s jurisdiction. Clients’ crypto assets are stored in wallets hosted by Intebix. The crypto card project was first presented during the Digital Almaty 2025 forum in January. The latest announcement marks the next stage in its development, covering the testing of the technology involved and the interaction between participating parties. Kazakhstan’s central bank gave the go-ahead for its implementation in early June, with the intention to provide consumers in the country with an option to make non-cash payments using crypto wallets from licensed providers, registered at the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC). Highlighting the possibility for future expansion of the project, Deputy Chairman of the NBK, Berik Sholpankulov, emphasized: “This crypto-fiat solution provides an opportunity for safe and convenient integration of the crypto industry into the existing payment infrastructure.” Building a bridge between crypto and fiat payments Kazakhstan became a prominent name in the crypto space when it attracted mining companies in the wake of China’s enforcement of a ban on Bitcoin-related activities several years ago. Since then, authorities have taken a series of steps to regulate the growing crypto sector, including the adoption of taxation rules and regulations for cryptocurrency trading. To offer miners the option to sell their minted coins in the country, the Kazakh government authorized crypto exchanges, residents of the AIFC hub, to provide such services. It now plans to license other platforms as well, as reported by Cryptopolitan in May. Speaking of the crypto card initiative, Lyazzat Satieva, chair of the Board of Eurasian Bank, commented: “Cryptocurrencies are no longer an exotic thing for enthusiasts but are becoming part of the financial ecosystem – with real products, regulation and infrastructure.” “The bridge between the crypto world and everyday payments is being built right here in Kazakhstan,” she said, adding that “banks came to crypto not for the sake of fashion, but for practical reasons like customer demand and a clear economy.” “The pilot launch of the crypto card, together with the Eurasian Bank and Intebix, demonstrates how familiar payment solutions can be organically combined with digital assets,” noted Sanzhar Zhamalov, chief executive of Mastercard for Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Highlighting the payment provider’s support for implementing advanced financial technologies in Kazakhstan, Zhamalov emphasized: “Such innovations will contribute to the development of the economy and the expansion of the audience for modern financial instruments.” “The launch of a bank crypto card is an important step towards integrating digital assets into everyday payments … We are confident that this product will be in demand both in Kazakhstan and abroad,” Intebix Director Talgat Dosanov was quoted as stating. If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03967-5.79%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001771-6.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.05981-1.82%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 03:10
Share
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Bitcoin’s push toward $117,000 ended quickly, with prices sliding back over the weekend and into Monday. Ethereum dropped more than […] The post 5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing? appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09718-2.28%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03628-1.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02671-0.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 02:59
Share

Trending News

More

Mastercard Uses Chainlink to Provide On-Chain Fiat-to-Crypto Conversion for Cardholders

Kazakhstan launches crypto cards in partnership with Mastercard

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In: Tapzi Gets a Massive 1-Week Raise – Will It Deliver 10000x Gains Post-Listing?

Shiba inu price plunges despite 800% burn rate surge: here’s why

Bitcoin trapped at $110K, but an explosive move could be ahead