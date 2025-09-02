Solana Set To Become The Most Decentralized Blockchain, Fund CEO Claims

Justin Bons, founder and CIO of Cyber Capital, has ignited a fresh decentralization debate with a sweeping thesis that Solana’s economics and roadmap will propel it past Ethereum on virtually every decentralization metric over time. In an August 30 thread, Bons opens with the blunt contention that “Solana is destined to become the most decentralized blockchain,” arguing that decentralization, in practice, is financed by fee revenue generated at scale—not by keeping hardware requirements artificially low. “Decentralization ultimately comes from fees,” he writes, adding that without meaningful L1 scalability “Ethereum loses the game.”

Solana Destined For Decentralization Leadership?

Bons’s core claim rests on an explicitly economic model of security and governance. If useful blockspace generates fees and those fees fund validator economics, the network can support a broader, healthier operator set. In his telling, Solana is already on this trajectory, while Ethereum’s rollup-centric approach externalizes activity—and the fees that come with it—away from the base layer. “Fees are what will ultimately pay for the majority of security, scarcity & decentralization,” he asserts, positioning Solana’s aggressive L1 scaling as the path that sustains those flows on-chain rather than exporting them.

From there, Bons turns to the scoreboard he thinks matters. He juxtaposes the two networks’ Nakamoto Coefficients, claiming “ETH’s Nakamoto Coefficient is 2! SOL’s Nakamoto Coefficient is 19!”—a comparison designed to dramatize where, in his view, Ethereum’s staking market structure has drifted. He attributes the gap to Ethereum’s “decision not to implement native delegation,” which he says allowed one liquid-staking provider to “dominate staking instead.”

In governance terms, he draws the starkest possible contrast: “ETH has centralized governance! SOL has decentralized governance!” The rhetoric is intentionally provocative, but it is consistent with his broader thesis that decentralization is not purely a hardware or validator-count contest; it is an emergent property of fee-funded security, stake dispersion and stakeholder power.

A centerpiece of Bons’s argument is what he calls the “security budget.” He models it as a function of market capitalization, fee revenue and inflation, adjusted by staking participation and the attack threshold. By his math, Ethereum’s security budget stands at roughly $50.5 billion while Solana’s is about $25.3 billion, leading to his headline conclusion that “SOL price only needs to double to surpass ETH’s security budget.” The point is less the exact number than the direction: he believes Solana’s higher staking participation and L1-retained fees make it the more efficient security engine per dollar of market cap—hence his contention that Solana can overtake Ethereum’s security footing even at a smaller valuation.

That economic engine, in Bons’s view, is inseparable from Solana’s scaling strategy. He argues that the “ideal blockchain design” must balance node requirements with utility, because at sufficient scale utility produces the fee flows that, in turn, finance broader validator participation and stronger censorship resistance. Designs that fetishize ultra-low node requirements, he says, misread the problem: “The ‘ETH perspective’ represents an overly simplistic understanding of decentralization, where they think low node requirements = decentralization.” By contrast, he frames Solana’s path as the “middle way”—accepting higher node requirements to capture the utility-driven fees that then reinforce security and decentralization.

Solana Vs. Ethereum

Bons also devotes substantial attention to what he sees as Ethereum’s structural disadvantages. Because Ethereum “is not scaling its L1 meaningfully at all,” he contends, the network lets Layer-2s “take the majority of fees,” weakening the base layer’s security budget and ceding decentralization headroom in the long run. That design choice, he suggests, also shapes governance: by rejecting on-chain stakeholder governance at L1, Ethereum centralizes effective decision-making socially, whereas Solana—imperfect as it is—has “established” an on-chain governance social contract that can evolve alongside validator economics. “Is SOL perfect? Absolutely not,” he concedes, “however, it is still significantly better than ETH in the long run in every single way, including decentralization & utility!”

To underscore the primacy of scale in this framework, Bons reprises a refrain that has run through his research for years: “A blockchain that does not scale is a failure.” The line captures both his investment lens and the causal loop at the heart of his argument: throughput → usage → fees → validator P&L → stake dispersion → censorship resistance. If that loop compounds on L1, he says, Solana’s decentralization will outstrip Ethereum’s.

Bons’s quantitative comparisons extend beyond abstract models. He asserts that headline Ethereum validator counts are often misunderstood, because some advocates conflate 32-ETH validator keys with the number of “physical machines involved in block production.” He prefers to compare operator-level footprints and “real” validator infrastructure; under that lens he cites figures of “ETH has 8.8k validators” and “SOL has 1.1k validators,” noting that Ethereum’s advantage on this metric coexists with a market capitalization that is roughly five times larger. His takeaway is that raw validator counts, stripped of operator aggregation and economics, can be a misleading proxy for decentralization.

The thread culminates in a forward-looking claim: as Solana’s fee-funded security and governance mature, “SOL will eventually overtake ETH in all decentralization metrics.” He presents this as a consequence of divergent roadmaps rather than a culture war. With L1 scaling and fee capture, Solana can “flip” the composition of its security budget away from inflation and toward revenue, while Ethereum’s L2-heavy design leaves the base layer relatively underfunded by fees. In his words, “when the security budget finally flips, all non-scalable chains will have no legs left to stand on.”

At press time, SOL traded at $199.

Solana price
El Salvador, the world’s first nation to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has moved to strengthen the security of its national cryptocurrency reserve amid growing concerns over the threat posed by quantum computing. On Friday, the National Bitcoin Office announced that it had split the country’s holdings, currently 6,284 BTC valued at more than $682 million, into 14 separate addresses. Until now, the government’s Bitcoin treasury had been stored in a single address, a practice often criticized by security experts for exposing public keys to potential long-term vulnerabilities. El Salvador Unveils Public Dashboard for Bitcoin Reserves After Redistribution The office, which operates under the direction of pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele, said the redistribution was part of a broader initiative to enhance the long-term safety of El Salvador’s “National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.” Officials emphasized that the move aligns with best practices in Bitcoin custody and also reflects preparations for the looming security risks posed by advancements in quantum computing. Quantum computers, unlike traditional machines that process data in binary 0s and 1s, use “qubits,” which can exist in multiple states simultaneously. This allows them to process vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds. For Bitcoin, the concern centers on Shor’s algorithm, a mathematical technique demonstrated in 1999 that, if deployed on a sufficiently powerful quantum computer, could break the elliptic curve cryptography (ECDSA) securing Bitcoin’s public and private keys. The threat is particularly acute for addresses whose public keys have already been revealed through transactions. Once a Bitcoin transaction is broadcast, the public key becomes visible on the blockchain, theoretically giving a quantum adversary the ability to calculate the private key and redirect funds before a transaction confirms.Source: Bitcoin Office By splitting funds across multiple unused addresses, each holding no more than 500 BTC, El Salvador has reduced the potential fallout of a future quantum attack. An unused Bitcoin address, whose public key remains hidden, is significantly less exposed. The government said it would maintain transparency through a new public dashboard cataloging all reserve addresses, preserving visibility without relying on a single wallet. Up to 7M BTC Vulnerable to Quantum Attacks, Researchers Say The decision reflects rising urgency in the broader crypto sector regarding quantum threats. Cybersecurity specialists estimate that around 30% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, roughly 6 to 7 million BTC, remains vulnerable in older address formats that directly expose public keys. Researchers from Deloitte have suggested that as much as a quarter of all Bitcoin could eventually be at risk if quantum machines mature faster than expected. Warnings from industry veterans have also intensified. In July, David Carvalho, CEO of Naoris Protocol and a former ethical hacker, cautioned that adversaries may already be harvesting blockchain data under a “harvest now, decrypt later” strategy, storing encrypted records today in anticipation of decrypting them with future quantum tools. He suggested that such capabilities may emerge within years rather than decades, contradicting more conservative estimates placing “Q-day” between 2027 and the mid-2030s. The security overhaul also comes as quantum research accelerates worldwide. Tech giants including IBM, Google, and Microsoft are pushing toward quantum processors with millions of qubits, a development that could dramatically shorten the timeline for breaking existing encryption standards. U.S. federal agencies such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have been calling for adoption of quantum-resistant algorithms since 2022. Financial institutions have begun acknowledging the risks. BlackRock has highlighted quantum computing in filings for its Bitcoin ETF, while Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has also warned about the potential exposure of inactive Bitcoin wallets. Bukele’s Daily Bitcoin Buy Claims Contradicted by IMF Review El Salvador’s embrace of Bitcoin continues to evolve on multiple fronts, though recent disclosures suggest a more measured approach than President Nayib Bukele has long projected. On July 15, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released its first formal review of El Salvador’s Bitcoin program since approving a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024. The report contradicted Bukele’s public claims of buying one Bitcoin per day, revealing that no new acquisitions have been made since February 2025. Central Bank President Douglas Pablo Rodríguez Fuentes and Finance Minister Jerson Rogelio Posada Molina confirmed in a signed letter that “the stock of Bitcoins held by the public sector remains unchanged.” On-chain movements observed in recent months, the IMF clarified, were internal transfers between hot and cold wallets, not fresh purchases. Assets gained through seizures or reallocations were similarly excluded from state-backed buys. The IMF praised the government’s pivot, calling the changes an important step toward reducing fiscal risk and improving transparency. Among the reforms is a gradual withdrawal from public management of Bitcoin-related services. The Chivo wallet, once promoted as a flagship adoption tool, will be privatized and removed from government oversight by July 2025. Officials say this shift reduces strain on public finances while keeping the wallet operational under private control. At the same time, El Salvador continues to position itself as a symbolic leader in Bitcoin adoption. In August, the government launched “What is Money?”, a financial literacy program aimed at children as young as seven. It also announced Bitcoin Histórico, a global summit framed as both a celebration of monetary sovereignty and a milestone in digital transformation
Crypto crime isn’t all FTX and fraud. Jennie Levin helps unpack the deeper, more technical threats facing blockchain today, including why regulators are still catching up.
