Solana (SOL) Jumps 5.5% as Index Moves Higher

CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.

The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4284.12, up 1.6% (+65.55) since 4 .p.m. ET on Thursday.

Thirteen of 20 assets are trading higher.

Leaders: SOL (+5.5%) and AAVE (+2.4%).

Laggards: AVAX (-2.4%) and ICP (-1.4%).

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.