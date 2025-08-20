Solana (SOL) Price Analysis & Prediction and Rising Crypto to Watch in Q3–Q4 2025

As the crypto market navigates a volatile August, Solana remains under the microscope for investors and analysts alike. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) also emerges as a noteworthy player, leveraging its decentralized lending to capture attention in the DeFi market.  

Mutuum Finance presale price is $0.035 in stage. Stage 7 will see a 14.29% rise to $0.04. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already raised more than $14.6 million in capital and has been supported by more than 15,400 investors. While Solana’s trajectory holds cautious optimism, Mutuum Finance is the new crypto to watch.

Solana Price Analysis

Solana (SOL) is trading at approximately $192.46. The cryptocurrency has experienced a notable uptrend, with a 24-hour price increase of 0.02536%. Despite this, SOL faces challenges in surpassing the $200 mark, indicating potential resistance levels. Analysts suggest that if the current momentum persists, SOL could target a range between $245 and $270 in the coming months. 

However, market sentiment remains cautious, with some investors turning their attention to emerging projects like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is gaining traction in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space

Investors Join Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently trading at $0.035 in presale stage 6. More than $14.6 million has been raised and more than 15400 early investors have bought tokens. Token price in Presale Stage 7 will be $0.04, which is 14.3% more than Stage 6.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) launched its Official Bug Bounty Program with CertiK. Users will get a share of the program’s $50,000 USDT reward if they are able to find possible bugs on the project.

The purpose of the bounty program is to provide the same amount of protection for all classes of vulnerabilities. It is categorized into four classes of severity; i.e., major, minor, low, and critical.

Mutuum Finance Announces Huge Token Giveaway

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also announced a $100,000 giveaway where participants will be rewarded in the form of $10,000 MUTM tokens. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building an overcollateralized USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is also audited and certified by CertiK.

New Era in Decentralized Lending

Mutuum Finance’s non-custodial liquidity protocol enables decentralized lending with which users have complete control of their assets while lending. Through lending, users generate passive income from borrowers and lenders automatically receive funds by collateralizing a number of assets over the loan. The automatic adjustment of the interest rate by the system maximizes capital structure and sustainability for the ecosystem.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a dual-lending mechanism with world-class flexibility for users in the form of Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) models. The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model enables smart contracts to manage lending pools that automatically change interest rates in perfectly coordinated synchronization with the market. The lenders can count on stable revenues, and borrowers have secure options when borrowing funds.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) does away with intermediaries through direct communication between borrowing entities and lending participants. Any asset of a risky nature needs just such a completely decentralized system that gives maximum leeway to users.

As Solana (SOL) navigates resistance near the $200 mark and eyes potential targets between $245–$270, investors are increasingly seeking emerging opportunities in the DeFi market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a high-potential project, with presale tokens at $0.035 in stage 6 and a projected 14.3% increase to $0.04 in stage 7. 

With over $14.6 million raised, 15,400+ investors onboard, and initiatives like a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program, $100K token giveaway, and a USD-pegged stablecoin launch, MUTM combines security, transparency, and innovation. Its dual-lending platform, offering Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer options, provides users with flexible, non-custodial earning opportunities. For investors seeking a blend of established market presence and cutting-edge DeFi potential, monitoring SOL while engaging early in MUTM could offer a balanced strategy for growth in late 2025.

Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it's the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What's happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World's First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let's dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More.
Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
