Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 20

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 11:16
Despite sellers’ pressure, some coins are in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Article imageSOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has gone up by almost 3% over the past day.

Article imageImage by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is rising after a resistance breakout of $182.30. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $190 mark.

Article imageImage by TradingView

On the longer time frame, bulls are trying to get back in the game after yesterday’s bearish closure. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $180-$190 is the most likely scenario.

Article imageImage by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the price of SOL is far from the support and resistance levels. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to fix above the $209 mark. In that case, the upward move may lead to a test of the $230 range.

SOL is trading at $184.89 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/solana-sol-price-prediction-for-august-20

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
