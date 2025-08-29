CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4184.47, up 0.9% (+38.32) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Fifteen of the 20 assets are trading higher.
Leaders: SOL (+2.9%) and DOT (+2.8%).
Laggards: LINK (-1.3%) and AAVE (-1.2%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/28/coindesk-20-performance-update-solana-sol-rises-2-9-as-index-climbs-higher