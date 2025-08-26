Solana (SOL) Slips Under $190 After Harsh Rejection: What’s Next?

TL;DR

  • Solana pulls back after a failed breakout at $205, now trading below $190 in correction mode.
  • Analysts pinpoint $176 as critical support; a rebound could restart the push toward $300.
  • Pantera and others plan billions in Solana-focused funds despite short-term market weakness.

SOL Pulls Back After Resistance Test at $205

Solana (SOL) is trading below $190 after failing to break through the $205–$206 resistance level. As of press time, the asset is priced at $188, marking a 6% decline over the past 24 hours. The drop follows a recent 20% rally that lost strength once the price approached the key resistance zone.

Crypto analyst BitGuru commented,

The pullback has placed the token into a mid-range zone, with no immediate support nearby. Traders are now watching for a move toward the $172–$176 demand area, which previously sparked vigorous buying activity.

Solana (SOL) price chartSource: X

Remarkably, technical patterns suggest that the $172–$176 region could serve as the next key level. This area acted as a base for the earlier upward move and could offer support again. A strong price reaction here could mark the end of the current retracement.

According to BitGuru, “A strong reaction at the $172–$176 demand zone” is expected. If this level fails to hold, the next support may form around $160. The market appears to be in a short-term corrective phase, waiting for confirmation of new buying interest at lower levels.

Long-Term Structure Points to Breakout Potential

Analyst Ali Martinez shared a longer-term view showing an ascending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart. The price has been forming higher lows since March 2025, with repeated rejections near the $205–$207 area. This setup indicates building pressure beneath a flat resistance.

He wrote,

Notably, the chart outlines possible breakout targets using Fibonacci extensions, placing the next resistance zones at $250, $277, and $320. These projections depend on a clean break above $207 with sustained volume.

Institutional Capital Shows Continued Interest in Solana

Solana remains a focus for large investment firms. Pantera Capital is preparing to raise $1.25 billion for a Nasdaq-listed company with Solana as a core asset. The fund will begin with $500 million, followed by another $750 million through warrants, according to The Information.

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are also said to be raising $1 billion for a joint Solana reserve. Cantor Fitzgerald is reportedly leading the fundraising, with support from the Solana Foundation.

Meanwhile, Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement, backed by firms such as Pantera and ParaFi Capital, to build a digital asset treasury based on Solana.

The post Solana (SOL) Slips Under $190 After Harsh Rejection: What’s Next? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

