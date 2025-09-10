Solana Steps Onto Wall Street as SOL Strategies Officially Lands on Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 17:35
Wall Street has a new gateway into the Solana ecosystem after SOL Strategies began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker STKE.

The move places the Toronto-based firm, previously known as Cypherpunk Holdings, among the first Solana-focused companies to secure a U.S. exchange listing.

The debut was marked with a digital bell-ringing ceremony where participants could log their attendance directly on-chain, followed by a live discussion with executives and partners.

Management framed the milestone as both a liquidity boost for investors and a validation of its role in building institutional infrastructure around Solana.

SOL Strategies already oversees a treasury worth nearly $94 million in SOL and earlier this year filed plans to raise up to $1 billion in Canada through various securities offerings. Analysts say its dual listing will make it easier for institutional players to participate, especially as interest in Solana continues to climb.

That interest has been reinforced by high-profile partnerships. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest recently handed the company responsibility for staking operations tied to its digital assets fund, shifting validator activity to SOL Strategies’ enterprise network. In parallel, firms like DeFi Dev Corp have increased Solana holdings, with its latest $40 million purchase lifting reserves to more than $427 million.

With the Nasdaq listing, SOL Strategies is positioning itself not only as a treasury manager but also as a bridge between traditional finance and one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks. The step underscores Solana’s rising profile on Wall Street and signals how quickly institutional adoption is expanding.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

