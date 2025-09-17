Solana Stronger Bet Than ETH as SOL Holds Key Support, Says Analyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 14:16
Solana
SOL$236+0.08%
Binance Coin
BNB$952.51+2.39%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,936.12+1.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0862-3.11%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005213-7.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,517.37+0.12%

According to CoinDesk Data, Solana's SOL traded at $232.11 as of 12:30 UTC on Sept. 16, holding relatively firm after a choppy day that saw prices test both the $230 and $238 levels.

Analyst's view

Altcoin Sherpa, a widely followed trader, said earlier today on X that he sees SOL and BNB as stronger bets than ETH. He noted that new funding flows and market structures appear more SOL-oriented, while ETH has already made a substantial run and may need time to consolidate.

He added that majors still move in step with BTC: if BTC weakens, it is unlikely SOL, BNB, or ETH will keep rising. But if bitcoin rallies on positive macro developments, he expects majors to follow — with SOL and BNB likely leading in performance. Sherpa said he remains long both SOL and BNB, while his ether position is comparatively small.

CoinDesk Research's technical analysis

According to CoinDesk Research's technical analysis data model, SOL traded within an $8 range during the Sept. 15–16 analysis window, moving between a $238.09 high and a $230.13 low.

The heaviest selling occurred between 12:00 and 17:00 UTC on Sept. 15, when SOL slid nearly $8 from peak to trough. Volume spiked to 1.5 million units during this decline, marking intense selling pressure.

Afterward, buyers repeatedly defended the $233–$234 area, establishing a short-term “floor.” SOL consolidated with participation from around 650,000 units of volume, suggesting a mix of institutional distribution and retail accumulation.

Toward the end of the session, price action improved. Between 07:00 and 08:00 UTC on Sept. 16, SOL broke out of a tight $235.52–$236.50 band, briefly climbing to $236.90 on a 46,000-unit spike in just a few minutes. That surge pushed the price toward a $237.50–$238 resistance zone before momentum cooled.

Overall, the data shows SOL stabilizing after sharp swings, with a clear support base near $233 and a ceiling forming between $237.50 and $238.

Latest 24-hour and one-month chart analysis

The latest 24-hour CoinDesk Data chart, ending at 12:30 UTC on Sept. 16, shows SOL at $232.11 after retreating from a $236–$237 intraday zone. Trading narrowed into the $232–$234 band, reinforcing that area as short-term support.

The one-month chart shows SOL still trending upward overall, though the recent pullback highlights that SOL is testing its support base rather than extending gains. The consolidation suggests the token may need to gather momentum before another attempt higher.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/16/sol-stronger-bet-than-eth-as-sol-holds-key-support-says-analyst

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4483+1.17%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02061+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day. A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195246+0.20%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010164-6.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:10
Share
Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Basis trading products may face "more scrutiny" while AVAX ETF gets the highest approval odds, analysts told Decrypt.
SUI
SUI$3.5937+0.94%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002367+1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08625-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:37
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity