Solana Targets 150ms Finality with Alpenglow Consensus Upgrade Vote

Solana introduces its Alpenglow consensus proposal aimed at sub-second finality.

Community voting turnout stands near 11%, with most validators showing strong support.

If approved, the upgrade could transform the network into a leader for real-time decentralized applications.

Solana has launched community voting for its new consensus proposal, SIMD-0326, known as Alpenglow. The voting runs from Epoch 840 to 842, with each epoch lasting about two days.

A proposal must receive a vote in its support by a two-thirds majority in order to succeed. Initial traction is 9.87% turnout with 9.76% voting in support of the proposal. It aim to reduce block finality time from 12.8 seconds to about 150 milliseconds, in a major change in pace.

Despite broader crypto market consolidation, Solana’s native currency (SOL) gained 5% as there is growing attention towards the proposal. Alpenglow is a proposal initiated by Anza, a spin-off entity of Solana Labs.

It advocates for a shift from Proof of History and Tower BFT towards a faster system, Votor. These would allow Solana a greater competitive edge for applications involving real-time functionalities such as decentralized finance, as well as high-frequency trading venues.

The Mechanics Behind Alpenglow

The Votor protocol of Alpenglow allows skipping or notarizing blocks off-chain by validators while submitting later compact proofs on-chain. Blocks would emerge in a single round with 80% approval by validators or in two rounds with 60%. Its design ensures fixed costs for the validator while shooting for sub-second confirmation.

A fresh 1.6 SOL epoch fee would take over the current vote expenses, gathered funds burned towards mitigating token inflation. Validators would risk fines such as low or eliminated rewards or disqualification for inaction or conflicting votes. Community members proposed tiered fee schemes depending on stake levels for balancing network-side fairness.

Community Sentiment and Support

So far, voting is coming in strong in favor of Alpenglow. At Epoch 840, it was around 11%, 10.6% voting in favor, while 0.12% were voting against it. Developers in general and major validators are generally positive since they regard the proposal as imperative in making Solana competitive in the long term.

However, not all in the community are reassured. Decentralization and dependability remain questionable in the aftermath of Solana’s recent network disruptions. Alpenglow is a game-changer for some, while for others, it is a step further towards greater risks of instability.

What It Means for Solana’s Future

The proposal is a milestone for Solana in its year-long discussion about blockchain speed versus decentralization. Alpenglow’s emphasis on achieving finality within a few fractions of a second brings the network closer in line with traditional financial systems in this regard.

