Solana Treasury Company SOL Strategies to Begin Trading on Nasdaq

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 08:58
Threshold
T$0.01609+1.45%
Solana
SOL$204.01+0.25%
RealLink
REAL$0.0606-0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003+2.22%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001595-0.56%

In brief

  • SOL Strategies received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Exchange.
  • The firm intends to trade under ticker STKE starting on September 9.
  • Shares of the firm were up nearly 20% on the Canadian Stock Exchange on Friday.

Publicly traded Solana treasury and infrastructure company SOL Strategies received approval to list its common shares on the American-based Nasdaq Exchange, the firm announced on Friday. 

The Canadian firm expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on September 9 with the ticker STKE. It will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange as HODL, but no longer trade on the OTCQB Venture Market. OCTQB shareholders will automatically have their shares converted to the Nasdaq listing. 

“For SOL Strategies, the listing opens up deeper capital markets, greater institutional visibility, and new partnership opportunities that simply aren’t accessible on other exchanges,” SOL Strategies President and CEO Leah Wald told Decrypt. “For shareholders, it brings enhanced liquidity, broader investor participation, and the credibility that comes with being in Nasdaq’s orbit. We are expanding access and creating a stronger platform for shareholders with real long-term value.”

The official Nasdaq listing remains subject to listing and regulatory requirements, and the firm’s effective registration of common shares with the SEC. 

Upon listing, the firm anticipates that it will accelerate growth of its Solana validator operations as it builds institutional interest. 

As of August 31, SOL Strategies has accumulated 435,064 SOL, worth around $89 million at the time of writing. Additionally, its validators have amassed more than 3 million staked SOL, worth around $741 million. 

The $89 million in its Solana treasury places it third among publicly traded SOL treasuries, according to data gathered by CoinGecko. It trails only Upexi and DeFi Development Corp, each of which holds around $400 million worth of Solana. 

Shares of HODL on the Canadian Stock Exchange traded up nearly 20% on the day to $10.21 CAD, or around $7.37. 

The firm reported a quarterly annualized revenue growth to around $8.7 million USD in Q2, up from around $3.5 million in the final quarter of 2024, according to a recent investor presentation.

“Earning this listing places SOL Strategies on the same global stage as some of the most innovative public companies,” Wald told Decrypt. “For us, it’s about proving to the market that we’re here to join the fray and fight for a top seat in the public markets.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated after publication to add quotes from Wald.

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/338337/solana-treasury-company-sol-strategies-begin-trading-nasdaq

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

The post Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent of Truth Social linked to U.S. President Donal Trump, closed a purchase agreement with crypto exchange Crypto.com that gives it 684.4 million Cronos CRO$0.2715 tokens. The $105 million transaction, split between cash and stock, amounts to about 2% of the circulating supply of the token, the firms said in a Friday press release. Both CRO and Trump Media’s shares will remain locked up for a set period, they added. DJT stock and CRO were both little-changed in Friday trade. The agreement is part of a broader partnership between the two companies that will bring CRO into Truth Social and Truth+ as a rewards feature. Trump Media said it will store the tokens with Crypto.com’s custody service and stake them to generate additional income. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the move marks the beginning of wider adoption efforts for CRO, while Trump Media chair Devin Nunes called the token a “versatile utility” tool for payments and transfers. The deal follows Trump Media’s launch of a separate entity, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, which is preparing to acquire up to 19% of CRO’s circulating supply through a planned SPAC merger. That venture aims to create a digital asset treasury focused on stacking CRO tokens. Trump Media is pushing deeper into finance and digital assets, revealing plans to roll out multiple crypto-focused ETFs and managed investment products. The firm also held $2 billion in bitcoin BTC$110,852.27, according to its Q2 report. Read more: Trump Media, Crypto.com to Build $6.4B CRO Treasury Firm, CRO Jumps 25% Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/05/trump-media-closes-on-purchase-of-usd105m-in-cronos-tokens-in-crypto-com-deal
Union
U$0.00963-13.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.377+0.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,027.88-0.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 10:12
Share
SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-delays-grayscale-polkadot-etf-2/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016709+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 10:13
Share
Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

The post Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.…
Sidekick
K$0.1523-3.66%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.130732-0.16%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001601-0.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:48
Share

Trending News

More

Trump Media (DJT) Takes $105M in Cronos (CRO) Tokens in Crypto.com Deal

SEC Delays Grayscale Polkadot ETF Decision to 2025

Institutional Players Add 218,750 Ethereum ($943M) In 2 Days: Big Money Bets On ETH

Spot Bitcoin ETF Outflows: Alarming $162M Exodus Raises Market Concerns

The US SEC has postponed its decision on the Grayscale DOT spot ETF to November 8th.