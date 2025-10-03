ExchangeDEX+
Solana Treasury Firms Announce $100 Million Stock Buyback Programs

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/03 17:48
Solana
DeFi
WELL3
TLDR

  • Sharps Technology announced a $100 million stock buyback program
  • Sharps holds 2 million SOL worth approximately $448 million
  • DeFi Development also increased its stock repurchase program to $100 million
  • Sharps’ stock (STSS) has fallen around 43% since its August peak
  • Solana (SOL) continues to perform well, trading at $228.04, up 55.5% over three months

In a move that signals confidence in their business strategy, Sharps Technology, a major Solana digital asset treasury (DAT), announced plans to buy back up to $100 million of its outstanding common stock. The announcement came on Thursday as the company looks to boost its share price after recent market volatility.

“This new stock repurchase program will enable the company to repurchase its shares in the open market and in negotiated transactions,” Sharps said in a statement released this week. The buyback program follows similar moves in the growing Solana treasury sector.

Sharps Technology has positioned itself as one of the largest corporate holders of Solana. The company currently holds 2 million SOL tokens, valued at approximately $448 million at current prices.

The Nasdaq-listed medical device firm made headlines in August when it announced its intention to become the “largest Solana digital asset treasury.” This strategy was backed by a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction worth over $400 million, with participation from major crypto investors including ParaFi Capital and Pantera Capital.

Sharps also signed an agreement with the Solana Foundation to purchase $50 million worth of SOL at a 15% discount to the 30-day average market price. This partnership highlighted the alignment between the company and the foundation in building out Solana as a financial infrastructure layer.

Alice Zhang, Sharps’ chief investment officer, cited “accelerating institutional adoption” as a key factor in the company’s Solana strategy. She described the network as setting “the standard for digital infrastructure.”

Despite the company’s optimism about its Solana holdings, Sharps’ stock has struggled. Shares of STSS closed at $6.67 on Wednesday, representing a decline of nearly 43% from their peak in late August when they traded as high as $16.

This stock performance contrasts sharply with Solana’s own market movements. SOL tokens have been trading at $228.04, showing strong gains of 3.9% in the past day, 14.4% over the past week, and an impressive 55.5% across the past three months.

The buyback announcement suggests Sharps is taking steps to stabilize its equity performance and reassure investors following the steep decline in its share price. Stock repurchase programs are often used by companies that believe their shares are undervalued relative to their holdings.

Sharps is not alone in implementing a buyback strategy. Last week, fellow Solana treasury firm DeFi Development also announced an increase to its stock repurchase program, raising it from $1 million to “up to $100 million.” DeFi Development’s plan includes an initial $10 million threshold that requires additional board notification before further purchases.

Earlier this week, Sharps Technology announced it would use Crypto.com’s “institutional-grade custody infrastructure and OTC desk” to manage its digital asset treasury, indicating the company is putting professional structures in place to handle its substantial crypto holdings.

Alongside Sharps Technology and DeFi Development, companies like Upexi and Forward Industries have emerged as major players in the Solana DAT space, according to industry data.

The broader Solana ecosystem has shown strong performance as it enters the final quarter of the year. In September, SOL outperformed Ethereum on a 30-day basis, climbing 26% compared to ETH’s 8%.

Market analysts are watching for the upcoming October 10 U.S. SEC decision on a potential Solana ETF, which some predict could trigger a strong rally for the token. As these corporate treasury firms continue to build their Solana positions, their stock buyback programs suggest they’re balancing their crypto investments with traditional corporate finance strategies.

The announcements from both Sharps Technology and DeFi Development mark an important trend in how publicly traded companies are managing their exposure to digital assets while maintaining shareholder value in volatile market conditions.

