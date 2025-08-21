Solana Volume Bot – A Crypto Trader’s Must-Have Tool

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 23:30
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01933-1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021378+0.06%
MAY
MAY$0.0472-0.44%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08406+0.65%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.019-2.06%
AgentXYZ
TRADER$0.000788-39.84%

Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world.

Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy.

His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto.

What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage.

In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana-volume-bot-crypto-traders-must-have-tool/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.327-5.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0699-12.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 22:10
Share
Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

Bitcoin faces downside risk as spot demand weakens and leveraged positions remain exposed near $112K.
NEAR
NEAR$2.446-3.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 23:00
Share
MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

TLDR: MetaMask introduced $mUSD, its first native stablecoin, created with Bridge and M0 to support on-ramps, swaps, and bridging. $mUSD will debut on Ethereum and Linea, designed to integrate across MetaMask’s DeFi ecosystem and future payment products. The stablecoin will soon link to MetaMask’s Mastercard-powered card, allowing users to spend crypto at millions of merchants. [...] The post MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001711-2.45%
Chainlink
LINK$24.82-3.19%
SOON
SOON$0.2745-0.97%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/21 23:45
Share

Trending News

More

Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

Bitcoin faces critical battleground: Spot hesitates amid Futures strength

MetaMask Rolls Out $mUSD, Its Own Native Stablecoin

Iran's Foreign Minister: Israel will bear the consequences of the attack

New Crypto Token Presale: Nexchain AI Nears $10M Raise as Analysts Call It the Top AI Blockchain Play