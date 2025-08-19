Solana Whale Shifts Big Funds Into New Rollblock Starting Bullrun With New Exciting Crypto

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/19 22:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05032+1.98%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%

Solana whales are shifting capital into Rollblock (RBLK), a new project sparking excitement in the early stages of the bull run. Unlike other crypto projects, Rollblock has already attracted 55,000 active users to its live iGaming platform, turning heads with real revenue flowing in.

The project’s ongoing presale has raised over $11.4 million and delivered 500% returns for early backers, making RBLK one of the top cryptos on investors’ watchlists as Solana traders hunt for the next breakout crypto.

Why Solana Traders Are Turning to Rollblock

Solana’s ecosystem has seen remarkable expansion, but recent price swings have left some traders searching for alternatives with better upside. Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as the better alternative to Solana’s price woes.

Unlike meme-driven tokens, the project operates as a licensed iGaming platform on the Ethereum blockchain, verified by SolidProof and regulated under Anjouan Gaming. Every bid on the platform is recorded on-chain, promoting transparency and trust—a key reason why the platform has recorded over $15 million in bids.

Rollblock’s appeal lies in its utility. The platform features over 12,000 games—from roulette and blackjack to AI-powered titles and a sportsbook. Players can sign up with just an email and receive a $1,100 welcome bonus, a feature that has fueled the rapid adoption of over 55,000 members across multiple regions.


For investors, the RBLK provides passive income opportunities through its deflationary model. Every week, 30% of platform revenue funds buybacks. Of that, 60% is permanently burned while 40% is distributed to stakers, generating yields of up to 30% APY.

Here are key reasons why Solana traders are buying Rollblock:

  • Extensive iGaming library including 12,000+ games, from blackjack and roulette to AI-powered titles
  • New players receive a $1,100 welcome bonus, boosting rapid adoption
  • Rollblock is fully licensed under Anjouan Gaming regulations and SolidProof audited
  • Staking rewards up to 30% APY backed by casino revenue

The project has already built strong traction. In under a year, Rollblock raised more than $11.4 million and attracted 55,000 active users. With RBLK trading at $0.068 after climbing more than 500%, many Solana traders view it as a realistic candidate for $1 in the near term.

Solana ETF Inflows Surge as Price Tests Key Support

Solana’s recent price action reflects mixed reactions. After reaching a local peak of $209.86, SOL has slipped back to $182.30 as of August 18, marking a sharp 4.48% daily drop.

The SOL chart shows Solana holding just above its 30-day moving average of $181.30, with the 60-day average at $167.59 providing deeper support if selling continues. The altcoin’s trading volume is also on a decline, highlighting strong profit-taking pressure.

Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, institutional appetite for Solana continues to grow. The REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF reported a record $13 million daily inflow, lifting assets under management to $183 million by mid-August. The surge signals mounting demand from institutions seeking regulated access to Solana’s ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a top-tier DeFi and payments chain.

Looking ahead, analysts see Solana holding above $180 in the near term, but warn that a drop below this level could send it back toward the $165 support. With fears of a deeper retraction building, some whales are hedging by rotating capital into promising alternatives like Rollblock (RBLK).

RBLK vs. SOL: Where Are Whales Putting Their Money in 2025?

Solana remains a heavyweight in the market, securing its position as the second-largest DeFi chain with billions in total value locked and consistent ETF inflows. However, Rollblock is charting a different course, already generating real revenue even before RBLK lists on major exchanges.

Here’s a closer look at how these two cryptos stack up:

CategoryRollblock (RBLK)Solana (SOL)
Core RoleEthereum-based iGaming platform with 12,000+ casino, sportsbook, and AI gamesHigh-speed Layer 1 blockchain powering DeFi, NFTs, and global payments
Revenue Model30% of platform revenue used for buybacks; 60% burned, 40% distributed to stakersNo direct yield; price supported by DeFi growth and institutional ETF inflows
Adoption55,000+ users, $1,100 welcome bonus fueling growth$183M ETF inflows
Investor AppealDeflationary tokenomics, up to 30% APY, $11M raised, 500% presale gainsInstitutional legitimacy, strong developer ecosystem, long-term scalability
OutlookViewed as a realistic candidate for $1 in the near termAnalysts see support at $180, risk of pullback to $165–$170 if pressure builds

While Solana remains a key player this bull cycle, its volatility has opened the door for projects like Rollblock to lead the charge. With over $11 million raised, 500% gains for early backers, and strong user traction, RBLK is emerging as a high-upside play. For investors seeking the best crypto to invest in, Rollblck’s low price and high upside potential make it an ideal choice.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Solana Whale Shifts Big Funds Into New Rollblock Starting Bullrun With New Exciting Crypto appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Every crypto bull run creates a new success story, the coin that captures global attention and mints the next wave of millionaires. In 2024, that story was PEPE. From small beginnings, it skyrocketed into one of the most talked-about tokens of the year, transforming early holders into overnight success stories. But as the new cycle […]
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545+1.80%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000103-4.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.02%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:00
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

As the 2025 bull run begins, the cryptocurrency market is seeing new investor interest, with altcoins picking up pace amid changing market sentiments. Of these, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and XRP stand out. Mutuum Finance stage 6 presale is ongoing with the token available at $0.035. Investors who buy the token today are likely to have […]
XRP
XRP$2.9099-4.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01367-5.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 01:30
Share
ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

ECUre is an AI-driven, open-source platform that scans vehicle ECU firmware using static, dynamic, and machine learning analysis to detect malware, anomalies, and zero-day threats, providing real-time security insights for manufacturers, researchers, and fleet managers.
RealLink
REAL$0.0503+1.94%
CAR
CAR$0.010649+1.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005602-5.46%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/19 23:03
Share

Trending News

More

Meme Coin to Watch in 2025: Pepeto Presale at $0.000000147 Is Attracting Whales Looking for Million-Dollar Returns

Top Altcoins to Buy Now to Build Wealth Fast in 2025

ECUre: The AI-Powered Guardian Securing Your Car's Electronic Control Units from Malware

Tom Lee’s BitMine Becomes World’s Second-Largest Crypto Treasury Firm, Trailing Only Michael Saylor’s Strategy

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest