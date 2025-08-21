Solana’s Make-or-Break Moment – Will an ETF Launch Send It Soaring?

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/21 22:15
Solana (SOL) is at a crucial stage here as traders consider crucial technical upticks and regulatory risk. The token is trading around $191 and has a market value of over $103 billion. Despite growing competition and speculation of the U.S. ETF approval. For investors, this may be the defining moment when Solana will either take the lead or not in DeFi.

A proposed network upgrade SIMD-0326 could change everything. By reducing block finality times from 10 seconds to 150 milliseconds, Solana can compete with stock exchanges for settlement speed. Experts say that the Мerge which happened last year helped Ethereum’s price surge 85 % in six months. If it rolls out in November, $11.6 billion worth of DeFi built on Solana might get a boost.

Meanwhile, more recent opportunities have caught the attention of investors. 

ETF Race Could Decide Solana’s Trajectory

Institutional demand continues to build. The REX-Osprey SOL ETF (SSK) has taken in $183 million so far and now sees its seventh week of inflows. Still, the U.S. SEC has delayed spot Solana ETF approvals until November. Prediction markets give a 63% chance of approval in 2025. If it does get through, history shows a significant upside – Bitcoin jumped 160% in months following its ETF approval. If Solana is rejected, it will likely face a similar situation to the XRP case, getting stuck in limbo.

Rising Competition

Solana is also facing existential threats of its own. Circle’s Arc and Stripe’s Tempo are proprietary blockchains expected to launch in 2026. These networks aim to dominate payments and stablecoin flows, targeting institutions as their primary audience. These ecosystems will include built-in KYC features and other compliance-related tools. Currently, no other blockchain can match Solana’s 65,000 TPS, with its adjusted monthly volume of $186 billion. However, liquidity imbalances and reliance on financial instruments pose a significant risk to its ecosystem.

Conclusion

Whether Solana's latency-oriented function and ETF approval sync up to usher in the next wave of adoption. If Solana succeeds, it could become a new favourite for institutional-grade DeFi. However, any delays could provide opportunities for its rivals to gain market share.

