Solana's newly added tokens dropped to 27,354 yesterday, hitting a new low since March

PANews reported on September 28th that Solana's token creation fell to 27,354 yesterday, the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring. Despite the recent decline, Solana still leads all blockchain networks in daily, weekly, and monthly token creation.
